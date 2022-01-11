Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor, 5 Most Desirable Bollywood Heroes To Watch In 2022





Image source: INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor 2022 has begun, and so has our excitement to see the industry’s leading men capturing our screens with their exceptional performance, stunning looks and irresistible charm! Whether it’s wowing fans with their art or blasting them a beat with their character, these heroes tick all the boxes for a quintessential dream man! Let’s take a look at the five most desirable men in the Hindi film industry to watch in 2022. Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal has the power to elevate the “Josh” among the audience with her mere presence. Tall, dark and handsome – the actor is the perfect definition of a dreamy man! With his army avatar in Uri – The Surgical Strike, the hero became the nation’s crush. After trying Sardar Uddham, he’s set to strike love with his next Sam Bahadur scheduled for 2022. Varun Dhawan Mass entertainment hero Varun Dhawan boasts a huge female fan thanks to his deadly combination of sharp looks, witty humor and killer dance moves. The actor is undoubtedly one of the sexiest men in the neighborhood. While he caused a stir with Coolie No. 1, the coming year will see him in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Aditya Roy Kapur There is no doubt that Aditya Roy Kapur is one of today’s most beloved heroes. With his sculpted body and contagious smile, the actor is guilty of weakening female fans. The star’s flair for music is a highlight! 2022 will see the beautiful star headlining the OM, the remake of Thadam and the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager. Ranbir Kapoor You can’t talk about desirable men without having Ranbir Kapoor on the list. From her innocent smile to the vibe of the boy next door, the star has reigned in hearts since her debut. 2022 has a bigger surprise in store for its fans as it will return after three years with Brahmstra and Shamshera. Ranveer Singh It is the flamboyance of Ranveer Singh that makes him seductive in all nuances! The actor controls audiences with his offbeat looks, infectious energy and unprecedented screen presence. Over the years, the actor has built a massive fan base across the country. The new year will see it in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

