Save the Cinema critic Samantha Morton is the Hollywood hero of the Welsh towns | Movies





A well-intentioned but warm and sentimental in form in the familiar Britfilm style, inspired by the true story of Liz Evans, the dynamic founder of a youth theater in Carmarthen whose productions were performed in an art deco theater called the Lyric. On her own, she saved it from demolition in the 90s, with her unwavering commitment to preserving it as a performance space, movie theater and community resource. Samantha Morton plays Liz; Jonathan Pryce plays a caring old teacher (favorite movie: Goodbye Mr Chips) and Tom Felton is a caring factor. But the film creates a rumbling comedy, an evil mayor who is in cahoots with evil developers, and that thankless and somewhat broad role is played by Adeel Akhtar, who can do little or nothing with it. I can’t help but compare Save the Cinema to the recent film Dream Horse: also based on the true and inspiring story of a Welsh community led by a courageous local woman bringing everyone together to fight against adversity, in this case by buying a racehorse, and in fact Owen Teale has a role in both films. But it had a kind of passion and seriousness that Save the Cinema doesn’t have and there is, to me, always something a little misjudged about appealing to sweet nostalgia to save a cinema. Well, there’s a lovely homage to John Fords How Green Was My Valley: A screening at the Lyric inspires everyone in attendance to stand up and sing Bread of Heaven. The feeling is pretty solid. Save the Cinema releases January 14 in theaters and on Sky Cinema.

