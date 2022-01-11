Hillsborough leaders approve new I-4 and I-75 projects





HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. Portions of Hillsborough County’s five major highways to receive funding for new projects after a 12-0 vote by members of the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Board of Directors Tuesday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has requested the improvements, which will be added to the county’s transportation improvement plan after a unanimous vote from the TPO board of directors. The request is focused on areas where there have been many serious and / or fatal accidents in the past five years. One of the projects will create a longer junction lane for drivers entering I-4 westbound from McIntosh Road (Exit 14) and another for drivers exiting I-4 eastbound on Branch Forbes Road (exit 17). The FDOT also requested a similar project on I-75 north and south between Fowler Avenue and the Tampa Bypass. Hillsborough TPO’s Johnny Wong said the projects should create much safer conditions for drivers entering or exiting freeways. These areas specifically have a long history of documented accident issues, so we’ve known for some time that there are a lot of safety issues at these interchanges, and the improvements are to add fusion lanes so that they can reduce some points of conflict, Wong said. . Drivers will be able to access the exit and onto the ramps without having to cut against a traffic lane; and therefore, we should see a reduction in accidents over time. The board will also approve a list of other projects: Best light on SR 60 south of Plant City, west of SR 39 west of Clarence Gordon Jr. Blvd.

Best lighting on US 301 in West Brandon area, west of Crescent Park Dr. north of Elm Fair Blvd.

Better light on US 301 in the Thonotosassa area, from north of Hampton Oaks Pkwy. west of Jackson Road.

A proposed crossing on SR 60 south of Plant City, east of Clarence Gordon Jr. Blvd.

Installation of hybrid pedestrian activated beacons at crosswalks on the S. Dale Mabry highway. north of MacDill Air Force Base, West Mango, West Wisconsin, and West Pearl Aves. See maps and more information on the nine projects here. Transportation is extremely underfunded in this county due to the need. We know there is a ton of things we could do to improve transportation for all of the people who live here in terms of safety, infrastructure, public transportation, walking, biking and therefore everything. “The money we can get to improve people’s ability to move from destination to destination is more than welcome,” Wong said. Wong said the projects would not be built overnight but could be completed in several years. According to Hillsborough TPO and Signal4Analytics, a total of 30 serious and / or fatal accidents have occurred since 2017 on portions of I-4, I-75 and S. Dale Mabry Hwy. identified for improvements.

