Photos from ‘Batgirl’ set feature Leslie Grace, Batman and Robin





Bat girl Photos from the set reveal our first look at Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and feature an interesting mural of Batman and Robin. Manufacturing on Bat girl in full swing in the UK and we finally get our first glimpse of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon. In the photos from the set, we see Barabra Gordon de Grace in civilian clothes, representing the GCPD. Another one Bat girl The photo features a mural of Batman and Robin. You can see the two photos below via Twitter: Wait a second! The mural is from Dynamic Duo, #Batman & Robin! #Bat girl [ Andrew Milligan/PA Wire] pic.twitter.com/hmUjgFqFSw Batgirl Film News (@BatgirlFilm) January 10, 2022 Based on Leslie Grace’s set photo and teasing shared by the Bat girl directors, Barbara Gordon could work for the GCPD alongside her father in this version. The upcoming film will also feature the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and the mural in the photo from the set appears to show a new costume featuring a Robin. In the current comic, Batman ’89, the series recently featured a Robin for Bruce Wayne from Keaton named Drake Winston. An older Barbara Gordon is also a part of the comic book series, and it seems unrelated to Tim Burton’s pursuit of Tim Burton’s Batman universe on the big screen. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah lead Bat girl, which is slated as a movie for the WarnerMedia HBO Max streaming service. The latter two achieved box office success 2020 Bad boys for life and episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. marvel. Christina Hodson, the screenwriter behind Birds of prey and Flash, wrote the script. DC Bat girl The film is set to follow the Barbara Gordon iteration of the Gotham City heroine. Barbara was last seen in a live-action feature film in Joel SchumachersBatman and robin, with Alicia Silverstone playing the iconic DC Comics character. JK Simmons also stars as Commissioner Gordon, with Brendan Fraser appearing as the villainous Firefly and Michael Keaton as Batman. Stay tuned to Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news on the future of Leslie Graces Batgirl, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Twitter

