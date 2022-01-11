Dance together, apart

When the pandemic hit, I watched Bollywood dance videos until YouTube’s algorithm was of no use to me.

I have always been a little uncomfortable with the idea of ​​liking Indian films; part of me worries about cultural appropriation. But 2020 has brought bigger things to fear. I became a fan of confusion, and when I wasn’t following the news of COVID it meant hours of catchy music, beautiful lead actors, and crowds of backup dancers on sun-drenched sets. This gave way to dance covers by fans – some even more beautifully choreographed than the originals.

Eventually, somewhere deep in an escape dance rabbit hole, I found that a dance company whose work I admired offered online courses. I signed up and, with some trepidation, logged into Zoom for the first lesson.

A dance class is a lot like any other Zoom meeting, only everyone can see that you are wearing leggings. Other students appeared one by one in their living rooms and garages. The instructor gave us a quick explanation of the first and second position and some simple gestures, then started showing us a choreography to follow.

At first, I struggled to remember where to put my hands, feet, hips, shoulders, elbows, knees, gaze, and momentum – and where they all needed to go next, and after that. I later learned that there is a little literature in psychology devoted to understanding how professional dancers learn and retain complex movement sequences. Going back to two or three bars of choreography would take me a whole hour. However, once the lessons were over, everything seemed lighter.

Laurier Oldach The author (bottom right) and other students attend a Zoom dance class from their homes.

Physical activity is good for your mood, but it wasn’t just exercise. When I was a graduate student, I worked in a neuroscience lab that focused on brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a signaling protein released in response to exercise and novelty. My colleagues would give mice a wheel or add a colorful landscape of pearls and upturned egg cartons to their cages and trace their increasing synaptic plasticity. While dancing, I have often thought of the alchemy that a combination of spatial learning, physical activity, and a constant infusion of novelty can work.

Time has fallen into a rhythm. The year dragged on, missing almost all of its normal steps, but each month I knew I would have a new dance routine in a different style to learn. (Bollywood dance is less of a formal style and more of a fusion of Indian classical and folk dance forms with other performance styles such as jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary.)

My fiance got used to hearing the same 90 second audio clip over and over, an hour at a time, for weeks on end. He picked up the consciously cheesy English lyrics sprinkled into one mostly Hindi song, and for a moment startled me screaming, “Baby, you’re my best killer!” At odd times.

I started to learn choreography faster and signed up for more difficult classes. In the guest room which also served as an office and workshop, I learned to do a cut turn and a barrel roll. When the number of COVID-19 cases increased, focusing on the choreography instead of worrying about the future helped me fall asleep.

Each four-week class session ended with a play that the class would perform together via a live broadcast. Watching these videos, I see the camera lag indicating the distances between us but also a surprising sense of community. My classmates and I would record a weekly training video and share it for feedback from the teacher and others. We danced together, separately.

In early summer 2021, the troupe started talking about ending their virtual classes, bringing people back to the studio in person. This good news came with a twinge of heart: the school is based in California and I live in Maryland. While the Delta variant extended virtual courses until the fall, they were completed by the end of October; to mark the occasion, the teacher performed a song from Adele while leading the warm-up.

It took a while for me to get over the sadness and start looking for lessons closer to me. But I can’t wait to dance somewhere outside my apartment, with someone I can’t see except through a screen.