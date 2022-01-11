Entertainment
Gary Waldhorn has died: The Vicar of Dibley actor who played councilor David Horton has died at 78
Vicar of Dibley, actor Gary Waldhorn died at age 7, his son confirmed
Actor Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away at the age of 78.
The beloved star was best known for playing the role of advisor David Horton on TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley alongside co-star Dawn French.
Gary died on Monday, his son Josh confirmed in a statement.
His grieving son shared, “Classically trained this was the theater where he truly flourished and it leaves a legacy of entertainment that has seen him frequent the stages of Broadway, the West End and our lounges across Canada. TV !
“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. He will be sadly missed.”
A BBC Comedy statement read: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who we fondly remember from his many appearances on some of the country’s most beloved BBC shows, and of course as David Horton’s advisor on The Vicar of Dibley.
“Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”
The actor studied at the Yale School of Drama and graduated in 1967. While there, he met another student, Christie Dickason, who later became his wife.
Waldhorn was an iconic part of the hit comedy, which ran from 1994 to 2000 and intermittently from 2004 to 2020.
The late star recently appeared on a Christmas special, The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, alongside co-star Dawn and James Fleet, who plays Hugo.
He also appeared in classics like Brush Strokes, where he played Lionel Bainbridge from 1986 to 1991.
The actor has also played roles in Lovejoy and Gallowglass.
His talent was not only on screens but also on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
He also played roles in such films as Hanover Street in 1979, The Great Riviera Bank Robbery in the same year, and The Chain in 1984.
Fans took to Twitter to share their condolences after hearing the tragic news.
“Sad news about Gary Waldhorn Karl. Let him RIP,” one user said while another added: “Sad to note that another cast member of the popular and influential BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley, Gary Waldhorn, has passed away. ”
“Very sad news indeed,” said one user. “Best known for playing David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, Gary Waldhorn was one of our best British actors – excellent at every role he played. I can’t think of anyone better to have played the haughty Mr. Horton to the vivacious vicar of Dawn Frenchs. RIP. “
In 2018, the cast of the Vicar of Dibley were heartbroken when Emma Chamber died aged 53.
The British star was best known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley.
A statement from her agency said Chambers had died of natural causes and would be sadly missed.
The statement read: “Emma has created a wealth of characters and a huge body of work. She has brought laughter and joy to many.”
Vicar of Dibley was an audience success, the series was inspired by the changes introduced by the Church of England in 1992 which allowed for the ordination of women.
It is widely seen as being based on Reverend Joy Carroll, one of the first female priests.
In 2004, it was ranked third in the list of best UK sitcoms and featured guest appearances by stars such as Kylie Minogue, Emma Watson and Johnny Depp.
The program won three British Comedy Awards, a National Television Awards in 1998, and was nominated for six Baftas.
