Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda: Southern stars set to take Bollywood by storm

Southern films have always been very well received by Hindi audiences, which is why films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa and many more have had phenomenal box office success. In fact, it’s not Bollywood or Tollywood movies anymore, as the best of both worlds have come together to create the best content for fans across the country. That said, some industry stars from the South are gearing up to step foot in the Bollywood industry, leaving everyone excited.

Stars like Samantha Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Sethupathi and many more have already collaborated with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and we are delighted to see them together.

Take a look at which Southern stars are set to take Bollywood by storm:

Samantha: If you absolutely love Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2, well, she’s said to be making her Bollywood debut in a female-centric film funded by Taapsee Pannu.

Vijay Deverakonda: The Arjun Reddy star is ready to faint in Bollywood with his mighty act and of course his punches, as he will be playing a boxer in Karan Johar’s Dharma movie Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday.

Rashmika Mandanna: The Dear Comrade actor is already a big star in the industry in the South. It looks like the actor is now on his way to becoming a pan-Indian star as she will be making her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Manju. She also has another untitled one alongside with Amitabh Bachchan.

Naga Chaitanya: The actor will make his Bollywood debut with one of the superstars Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga revealed that Aamir was impressed with his performances in the films and offered him one of Bala’s key roles in the film.

Raashii Khan: Although she made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe, her filmography consists mostly of Southern films. However, the actor will star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Raj & DK webseries which we surely can’t wait to watch. She also has a Yodha action movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas: Apparently, Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will make his Hindi film debut with the remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas.

Vijay Sethupathi: One of the prolific actors will star alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. He will also be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor for a web series to be created by Raj & DK.

