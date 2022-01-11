Entertainment
Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda: Southern stars set to take Bollywood by storm
Southern films have always been very well received by Hindi audiences, which is why films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa and many more have had phenomenal box office success. In fact, it’s not Bollywood or Tollywood movies anymore, as the best of both worlds have come together to create the best content for fans across the country. That said, some industry stars from the South are gearing up to step foot in the Bollywood industry, leaving everyone excited.
Stars like Samantha Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Sethupathi and many more have already collaborated with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and we are delighted to see them together.
Take a look at which Southern stars are set to take Bollywood by storm:
Samantha: If you absolutely love Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2, well, she’s said to be making her Bollywood debut in a female-centric film funded by Taapsee Pannu.
Vijay Deverakonda: The Arjun Reddy star is ready to faint in Bollywood with his mighty act and of course his punches, as he will be playing a boxer in Karan Johar’s Dharma movie Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday.
Rashmika Mandanna: The Dear Comrade actor is already a big star in the industry in the South. It looks like the actor is now on his way to becoming a pan-Indian star as she will be making her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Manju. She also has another untitled one alongside with Amitabh Bachchan.
Naga Chaitanya: The actor will make his Bollywood debut with one of the superstars Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga revealed that Aamir was impressed with his performances in the films and offered him one of Bala’s key roles in the film.
Raashii Khan: Although she made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe, her filmography consists mostly of Southern films. However, the actor will star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Raj & DK webseries which we surely can’t wait to watch. She also has a Yodha action movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas: Apparently, Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will make his Hindi film debut with the remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas.
Vijay Sethupathi: One of the prolific actors will star alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. He will also be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor for a web series to be created by Raj & DK.
Read also : From RRR to Liger: the best pan-Indian films to look forward to in 2022
Read the original article here
Sources
2/ https://globalcirculate.com/samantha-vijay-deverakonda-south-stars-who-are-set-to-take-bollywood-by-storm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]