Odia Mihir Das actor dies at 63, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays tribute: “It’s an irreparable loss”

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das died at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha on Tuesday at the age of 63, his family announced. He had suffered from kidney problems for years and was admitted to the private hospital on December 9 of last year and was on life support.

Born in Mayurbhanj district on February 11, 1959, he made his debut in the Master art film school and first starred in a commercial film in Mathura Bijay in 1979.

The versatile actor had won the state government’s Best Actor award for his performance in Laxmi Pratima (1998) and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni (2005). He won the award for best actor for his role in Mu Tate Love Karuchhi (2007). His playing in Pua Mora Bholashankara will always be remembered, said his colleague Bapu Lenka.

Mihir was a popular presenter for hosting the reality show Ashara Aloka.

The actor had also tried his luck in politics. In 2014, he had joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal party, but quit the party and then joined the BJP in 2019. Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, his counterpart from Andhra Pradesh BB Harichandan, the chief minister of ‘Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik, BJP Head of State Samir Mohanty, and people from different walks of life regretted the death of the popular actor .

“Saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mihir Das. His indelible imprints on Odisha’s art world will remain alive. It is an irreparable loss for Odia’s film world. My thoughts and prayers are with them. the bereaved family, ”Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda said in a Twitter post: “I am devastated to hear the news. It is the end of an era. Mihir Das was a household name in Odisha and he was known for his sharp acting skills. sympathies to the grieving family. “