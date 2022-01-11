How Batman trailers solve Hollywood’s mess problem





Matt Reeves’ Batman solved one of Hollywood’s biggest problems with the clever use of its trailers to exaggerate the mystery.

In Hollywood, one of the biggest issues for decades has been that studios mess up key plot points in marketing. It happened with toy previews, movie posters, and especially in the age of social media, trailers. This has led fans to make their voice heard in the comic book movie realm as the plethora of music videos have sold way too much, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Matt Reeves The batman corrected this in an exemplary fashion, with their trailers setting a pattern that more studios should follow. Among the troublesome missteps in the trailers were Kingsman ruin Harry’s return; V / H / S sell her final scene with the lead role being killed; Carrie having the prom bloodbath in the clips, and Terminator Genisys spoil how evil John Connor was – everything directors and critics have denounced, hoping studios and marketing agencies would be more timid. This is something that Marvel Studios ultimately worked hard to contain, keeping the Spider-Man: No Path Homereveal about the multiple relatively secret Spider-Men.

Still, once the Sony villains were shown in clips, fans expected the other Peter Parkers to appear. But with the Reeves trailers, there is a dark mystique that reveals nothing but a moral and ethical crisis in Gotham. The clips kept the plot tight, hiding what The Riddler looks like under the mask, the rift between Bruce and Alfred, and why the Bat is so reclusive, leaving fans totally guessing, to the point that conspiracies occur Joker involved in the anarchy. Even the mystery behind Bruce and Selina Kyle / Catwoman has been kept a secret, with each trailer increasingly leaving audiences to guess. This makes sense because this confusion is The Riddler’s philosophy, and even when marketing suggests Riddler knows Bruce is Batman, it’s not that big of a deal. It’s a great hook for fans, and the fact that Bruce isn’t sure about the Waynes’ past and secrets makes this a great puzzle that fans are putting together with the Dark Knight.

RELATED: The Batman: A Riddler Twist Can Knock Down The Dark Knights’ Most Important Weapons Sharp edits, clever teasing, and minimal dialogue have also protected the integrity of supporting cast, like Jim Gordon and Penguin. This is how the trailers should be, because if fans find out too much about who they are and where they are going, it will lessen that real sense of surprise.

This style is reminiscent of Josh Trank’s first trailers The Fantastic Four and that of Bryan Singer Superman Returns, holding a lot while still offering enough in terms of mind games, letting fans play sleuth in a meta approach. To top it off, Warner Bros. has a micro-site where Riddler tests the audience, taunting them even when using search engines while also offering prizes to those who have passed the cryptic bar.

It adds obscurity to what’s to come and leaves viewers wondering how intriguing it would have been if Marvel Studios had done something similar to track those who got caught or to help find Thanos through the world. galaxy in the Avengers movies. Ultimately, The batman it’s playing on people’s curiosity and being very inventive. And this type of marketing will only continue to create hype and immerse fans while ensuring that nothing is predictable. KEEP READING: The Batman May Remix Gothams Most Sinister Society – With Shocking New Leader Batgirl Set Photo brings a new Robin to the DCEU

