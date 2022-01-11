Florida Senators Back Incentives For The Entertainment Industry

Tax credits of up to $ 2 million for film, television and digital media productions have received support from Senators as part of an effort to make Florida more attractive to the entertainment industry.

But as in the past, the Senate Trade and Tourism Committee’s 9-1 vote came after opposition from conservative Americans for Prosperity Florida, which maintains the problem is corporate welfare.

The proposal (SB 946) from Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, would create the High Wage Targeted Production program, offering tax credits of up to $ 2 million for projects with high return on investment and benefits. economic for the State. Funders hope to make Florida more attractive than other states for productions.

We don’t have to compete dollar for dollar, but we have to give them something, said Gruters, who is also president of the Florida Republican Party. And my goal over the last couple of years is to try to find a product that we can land and that we could generate business for.

John Lux, executive director of Film Florida, said a fundraising program doesn’t have to be as lucrative or aggressive as other states because Florida is a low-tax state with a wide range of locations. which already has a solid production infrastructure.

There has never been more content available for viewers, which means there has never been so much private money available to create that content, Lux said. Content creators are looking for places to produce and spend money, and we want to compete for those projects.

Senator Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, called the tax credit structure a great way to protect our investments because they get it after completion.

We have movies produced all over the country that make you think they’re from Florida when they’re not, Wright said.

However, Phillip Suderman, director of policy for Americans for Prosperity-Florida, questioned the low return on investment and referred to an earlier entertainment incentive program.

The previous program, which was allowed to expire in 2016, only generated 43 cents in return revenue for every dollar the state spent, Suderman said. And a 2018 report from [Legislatures] The Office of Economic and Demographic Research showed that the Florida entertainment industry’s financial incentive program generator generated a return on investment of just 18 cents.

An analysis of the proposal by Senate staff found that entertainment incentives have declined in popularity, with 31 states in 2018 offering some form of incentive, up from 44 in 2009. However, Georgia remains one of the most popular. generous, with a tax credit program at the demand level by not imposing any limit on the tax credits that can be obtained.

Florida has done little to fight neighboring states for entertainment productions since the legislature in 2010 allocated $ 296 million for film and television work.

This money was quickly allocated to 351 projects out of nearly 700 applicants.

A 2019 report from Tallahassee-based Florida TaxWatch estimated that, without a schedule, the state over the previous four years had lost more than 60 major film and television projects.

An almost identical proposal last year, sponsored by Gruters and Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, died after securing the support of a Senate committee.

Trabulsy is once again sponsoring the measure (HB 217) in the House, where he awaits an appearance before the subcommittee on tourism, infrastructure and energy. The annual legislative session begins Tuesday.

The goal of the Gruters proposal is to broaden the impact of the entertainment industry, improve tourism and encourage more family-friendly productions in Florida, according to an analysis of the proposal by Senate staff.

The program would be placed under the responsibility of the Film and Entertainment Commissioner in the Department of Economic Opportunities.

To be eligible, a film production would need to spend at least $ 1.5 million, while a TV show would need to spend at least $ 500,000 per episode. At least 60% of the team members should be from Florida and at least 70% of the production schedule should take place in Florida.

Other requirements include agreeing to promote Florida tourism as part of the marketing effort, placing a Filmed in Florida or Produced in Florida logo in the end credits, and allowing the film commissioner to do so. State to visit the production site with at least two guests.

Jim Turner reports for the News Service of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Florida News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.