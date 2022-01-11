Entertainment
Florida Senators Back Incentives For The Entertainment Industry
Tax credits of up to $ 2 million for film, television and digital media productions have received support from Senators as part of an effort to make Florida more attractive to the entertainment industry.
But as in the past, the Senate Trade and Tourism Committee’s 9-1 vote came after opposition from conservative Americans for Prosperity Florida, which maintains the problem is corporate welfare.
The proposal (SB 946) from Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, would create the High Wage Targeted Production program, offering tax credits of up to $ 2 million for projects with high return on investment and benefits. economic for the State. Funders hope to make Florida more attractive than other states for productions.
We don’t have to compete dollar for dollar, but we have to give them something, said Gruters, who is also president of the Florida Republican Party. And my goal over the last couple of years is to try to find a product that we can land and that we could generate business for.
John Lux, executive director of Film Florida, said a fundraising program doesn’t have to be as lucrative or aggressive as other states because Florida is a low-tax state with a wide range of locations. which already has a solid production infrastructure.
There has never been more content available for viewers, which means there has never been so much private money available to create that content, Lux said. Content creators are looking for places to produce and spend money, and we want to compete for those projects.
Senator Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, called the tax credit structure a great way to protect our investments because they get it after completion.
We have movies produced all over the country that make you think they’re from Florida when they’re not, Wright said.
However, Phillip Suderman, director of policy for Americans for Prosperity-Florida, questioned the low return on investment and referred to an earlier entertainment incentive program.
The previous program, which was allowed to expire in 2016, only generated 43 cents in return revenue for every dollar the state spent, Suderman said. And a 2018 report from [Legislatures] The Office of Economic and Demographic Research showed that the Florida entertainment industry’s financial incentive program generator generated a return on investment of just 18 cents.
An analysis of the proposal by Senate staff found that entertainment incentives have declined in popularity, with 31 states in 2018 offering some form of incentive, up from 44 in 2009. However, Georgia remains one of the most popular. generous, with a tax credit program at the demand level by not imposing any limit on the tax credits that can be obtained.
Florida has done little to fight neighboring states for entertainment productions since the legislature in 2010 allocated $ 296 million for film and television work.
This money was quickly allocated to 351 projects out of nearly 700 applicants.
A 2019 report from Tallahassee-based Florida TaxWatch estimated that, without a schedule, the state over the previous four years had lost more than 60 major film and television projects.
An almost identical proposal last year, sponsored by Gruters and Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, died after securing the support of a Senate committee.
Trabulsy is once again sponsoring the measure (HB 217) in the House, where he awaits an appearance before the subcommittee on tourism, infrastructure and energy. The annual legislative session begins Tuesday.
The goal of the Gruters proposal is to broaden the impact of the entertainment industry, improve tourism and encourage more family-friendly productions in Florida, according to an analysis of the proposal by Senate staff.
The program would be placed under the responsibility of the Film and Entertainment Commissioner in the Department of Economic Opportunities.
To be eligible, a film production would need to spend at least $ 1.5 million, while a TV show would need to spend at least $ 500,000 per episode. At least 60% of the team members should be from Florida and at least 70% of the production schedule should take place in Florida.
Other requirements include agreeing to promote Florida tourism as part of the marketing effort, placing a Filmed in Florida or Produced in Florida logo in the end credits, and allowing the film commissioner to do so. State to visit the production site with at least two guests.
Jim Turner reports for the News Service of Florida.
Sources
2/ https://www.law.com/dailybusinessreview/2022/01/11/florida-senators-back-incentives-for-entertainment-industry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]