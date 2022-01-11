Lata Mangeshkar admitted to intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19, Anushka’s brother’s birthday wish for Vamika

There is never a boring day in the city of garlands. From project announcements and birthdays to never-before-seen photos and special posts, there is something happening in Bollywood that is taking the internet by storm almost every day. If you’ve missed out on all of the important news of the day, don’t worry, as we’ve put together a list of the best showbiz-only news so you can be kept up to date with whatever is happening.

Top Bollywood News today, January 11, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalized

Veteran reading singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for Covid-19. She was rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Her niece Rachna confirmed the news to YEAR. According to the report, Mangeshkar is exhibiting mild symptoms. Mangeshkar had previously been hospitalized in November 2019 after complaining of respiratory problems. “She is fine; was kept in intensive care only for precautionary reasons given her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” Rachna told the news agency.

Anushka sharma the birthday wish of the brother of Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika celebrated her first birthday today. Although the parents have yet to share a post for their beloved daughter, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma has shared a birthday post for baby Vamika. He posted a collage of photos of Vamika with his parents and wrote: “Happy child growing up. Many more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @ virat.kohli.”

The latest sexy pics of Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta took to Instagram and shared photos with just a white shirt on. In caption, she revealed that the images had been clicked by her handsome Manuel Campos Guallar. The actress was seen with tousled hair and a crumpled white shirt as she posed in the chair. Several fans called her “lovely”.

Akshay Kumar adorable video of her pet dog

Akshay Kumar left his fans stunned by posting an adorable video with his pet dog. Amid all the hugs, his canine friend could be seen pulling and biting Akshay’s t-shirt as the actor couldn’t control his laughter. In the caption he wrote: “Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila. (I have met lakhs but none of them are like you) A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure. “

Ayushmann Khurrana buy an apartment for Rs 19 crore

After the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana flourishes professionally. On his personal side, the actor has apparently bought a new apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 19 crore. According to reports, Ayushmann’s new apartment comes with parking space for four cars. He is likely to move with his family – his wife Tahira Kashyap and two children – soon. His new space is spread over 4,027 square feet of space and is likely located in Andheri.

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director

Fake casting director, 24, arrested after allegedly asking for sexual favors from a Calcutta woman, who claims to have starred in a few Bengali films, promising her a role in a web series, a police official said from Mumbai. The accused was identified as Omprakash Tiwari, who had previously worked with a production house. He was arrested by the police cybercell Malad de Titwala on Saturday evening.

Saina Nehwal Harvir’s father slams Siddharth

Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal reacted to Siddharth’s tweet for his alleged “obscene” remark against the badminton ace. He said Hours now, “I felt terrible when he used such words for my daughter. What did he do for the country? She won medals, laurels for India. I always believed that India was a big company and Saina has the support of journalists and sports fraternity because they know how hard an athlete has to struggle. “

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan tested positive for Covid-19

In a social media post, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan revealed that she had been infected with the Omicron variant. She explained that she had been dodging the virus for 2 years, but now the new variant has infiltrated her immune system. “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn variant of Omnicron finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Be careful and take care of you diligently. This is very contagious. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant # covid2022n’t welcome you, ”she wrote.