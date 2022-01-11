It was difficult for a spectator to look away from Sidney Poitier





H E SHOWN ON world that black actors could be Hollywood heroes. In films such as To Sir, With Love, Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night, all released in 1967, Sir Sidney Poitier was not a loyal sidekick or servant. He was an incredibly handsome, intelligent and charismatic leading man. His elegance and class made him a superstar, and in 1964 made him the first black actor to win an Academy Award for a leading role, in Lilies of the Field. Many in the film industry and beyond revered him as a trailblazer who refused to play a role that could harm black people. A few critics have called it bland and flattering. In the New York Times in 1967, Clifford Mason defined his benevolent on-screen character as a good guy in a totally white world helping the white man solve the white man problem. But no one could be mistaken about the determination and talent it took for Sir Sidney, who died last week at the age of 94, to become the Hollywood example of African American dignity. Born in 1927, he was the seventh child of farmers who grew tomatoes in the Bahamas. When he was 15, his parents sent him to live in Miami; the following year, he moved to New York City, where he worked on his diction by listening to radio announcers, and improved his literacy by leaning over newspapers with a charitable Jewish waiter at the restaurant where he washed the dishes. He joined the American Negro Theater, and by the time he was cast for his first film, No Way Out (1950), he was as authoritative as any actor from any background, with a fiery gaze. , an imposing physical presence, an exquisite balance and a penetrating voice. It was difficult for a viewer to look away from him or to look down on him. Most of his films deal with racism. In the 1950s, they included Cry, The Beloved Country, whose filming gave him a firsthand view of South African apartheid (he then played Nelson Mandela in a biopic made for television); Blackboard Jungle, a seminal high school rocknroll drama; and Porgy and Bess, an Otto Premingers film from George Gershwin’s musical. In The Defiant Ones, his chain fugitive was handcuffed to a southern fanatic played by Tony Curtis. Both were Oscar nominees. Yet the critics hurt. Tired of being a figurehead, Sir Sidney moved on to lighter comedic roles in the 1970s and directed several raucous comedies; Stir Crazy (1980) was his biggest hit. Knighted in 1974, he took a ten-year hiatus in his fifties, rarely returning to the screen afterwards. But he had already accomplished as much as anyone in Hollywood history. It wasn’t until 2002 that a second black star, Denzel Washington, received an Oscar for his performance in a leading role. That same evening, Mr. Washington presented Sir Sidney with an honorary award for his lifetime’s extraordinary work.

