Oakland’s iconic restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen, closes for good
After almost 15 years of activity, Tanya Holland’s groundbreaking restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen, has closed its last location for good. The news will disappoint fans of well-known chefs, many of whom (like his hundreds of Yelp reviews will confirm) traveled around the world to sample Dutch Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Bacon, Cheddar and Scallion Biscuits, drawn to his starring role in Top chef, her OWN Network Series and his star podcast. But for the Netherlands, the closure is just another step in its journey. I was able to do what I wanted to do for 15 years, she told Nosh. But things are changing. Evolution is healthy.
Here is the road traveled so far: Holland first opened Brown Sugar Kitchen in 2008, at 2534 Mandela Parkway in West Oakland. She created this magnificent center, said fellow chef Nelson German, who considers Holland a close friend. There was no foot traffic there, but she brought it. (She brought it so much, in fact, that her original location is now home to another Oakland feel, Barbecue Horn.)
A decade later, the restaurant moved to Uptown Oakland, opening a magnificent 4,000 square foot flagship at 2295 Broadway in 2019. Bright and warm, it was immediately a dinner destination and was known for its hours of waiting for weekend brunch. Tourists and locals filled the benches and bar, the former craning their necks to catch a glimpse of a chef they knew on TV, the latter commanding okra and catfish made with high quality ingredients and season, as befits the official French training of Hollands at the start of his career.
Tanyas, a pioneer, told chef and author Preeti Mistry in Nosh. Now there are a lot of places with good fried chicken. But I remember the first time I went to his restaurant, and bit into the chicken and the waffles. I realized that she was thinking of making every aspect of this simple thing so perfect.
The German accepted. Tanya put Oakland on the [restaurant] card, he said. She was one of the first to show a different kind of soul food, to show what you can do when you really think about the ingredients and what you are doing in the kitchen.
This thoughtful approach has extended to every detail of the Uptown Brown Sugar Kitchen, everything Holland had envisioned for years. The sound system was sourced from Meyer Sound Labs in Berkeley, for example, and the decor was chosen to give the space a high level of beauty, Holland said. My investors and I have invested a lot of time and money in this place, said Holland.
It was a restaurant where you could see a real cross section of Oakland, Mistry said. Firefighters next to businessmen next to construction workers next to teachers next to cops. There aren’t many places like that in the bay anymore.
The restaurant even had Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as a fan. Oakland will be truly missed in every ingredient and morsel coming from Tanya Hollands Brown Sugar Kitchen, Schaaf told Nosh in a text message. Tanyas’ world famous soul food has brought so much joy to so many residents and visitors, it’s hard to imagine a world where Brown Sugar Kitchen is not on the menu.
So yeah, everyone who was anyone ended up at Brown Sugar Kitchen, and Holland was a household name, but that outdoor success doesn’t mean his job got any easier. People think if you’re on TV and have a few books, you made it and you have all the money, German said. He too was a Top chef competitor and is known nationally, so he understands the plight of Hollands. Just because we have a name behind us and an exhibit that you are still working on, you are still doing that work.
And this job is not easy, even when it is not a pandemic. Profits from restaurants may be minimal, and even in the best of cases, they struggle to stay afloat. Another Brown Sugar Kitchen location, this one in San Francisco’s famous Ferry Building, closed in 2020 after less than a year, part of a wave of vacancies in the structure after its new owners would have increased the rental costs per square foot for the building.
This loss, along with the pandemic that followed soon after, made it even more difficult to balance Hollands’ affairs. Holland served take out and offered alfresco dining when permitted, and opened up the dining room as the Bay Area rolled out of lockdown. Like many other restaurants, including well-funded chains like California Pizza Kitchen, Brown Sugar Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last May, a last-ditch attempt to save his business by stabilizing its finances and reassessing its debt with the help of a court-appointed trustee.
But still, it was not enough. We were under-capitalized from the start, Holland said. Add to that high rents and growing crime in Oakland, and that was too much, Holland said. Security. Car break-ins. Murders. A reduced police force. German can understand. Its Oakland restaurants, Sobre Mesa and alaMar, grapple with a high rate of crime in the area, such as break-ins and break-ins, which means people don’t want to go out.
Mistry, whose Temescal restaurant, Juhu Beach Club, closed in 2018, said the daily challenges of running a restaurant as a confident woman of color also cannot be understated. Being a woman of color, in a leadership position, in an industry that doesn’t respect you really takes its toll, Mistry said. Our experience is unique. Holland agreed. It’s easy to be vilified when you’re a black woman who demands excellence. I see that people present themselves so differently to white men than they do to me.
Like many restaurants in the area, Brown Sugar Kitchen closed its doors just before Christmas last year. The original plan was to reopen this week, Holland said. I have a very caring investor who has made a generous effort to help me keep my business going, but we both realized that he was throwing money after evil, she said. She had already moved perishables from Brown Sugar’s kitchen to Town Fare, her herbal restaurant at the Oakland Museum of California and, now, his last business in the area. Once she made the decision to shut down Brown Sugar, I moved the rest of the food as well.
I feel bad that people couldn’t plan their last meal at Brown Sugar Kitchen, Holland said. I wanted to say a final goodbye, but it just isn’t possible.
If you expect Holland to look gloomy or bitter, you don’t know it. In fact, she said, since I made the decision to close, I already feel clearer and healthier. After all, for 14 years my phone has been by my side 24/7. I never manage to turn off my ringer. There is no day off. But now I can have one.
That’s not to say it’s easy to walk away from the business she’s built over the past two decades. When we have the chance to open our own place, it’s a way of expressing ourselves, German said. People don’t realize these places are our babies. This emotional connection to the restaurant is the reason Holland stayed for so long, she said. It was my dream, and I just couldn’t let go. But when you get to where the money went, it’s time to let go.
Knowing Tanya, I know that’s not the end, German said of Hollands’ next act. It’s a legend. Being black and brunette, this is someone we all admire. Meanwhile, Schaaf just hopes Holland stays in town. I can’t wait to see what Tanya dreams of next, Schaaf said, and I can only hope it’s here in her beloved community of Oakland.
Mistry wants Holland to pick up a pace and regroup. There’s all this pressure to keep pushing, keep pushing, never stop, Mistry said. That’s how I felt too, but then I realized that all of these work-work-work things that we enjoy are kind of killing us.
I always create opportunities for myself, said Holland. I am always looking for ways to expand and grow. This means that Holland already has a few projects in the works. She sits on the board of directors of the James Beard Foundation and says her role as Chair of the Awards will allow me to continue to make a positive impact in this industry. She also has another cookbook, this one called California Soul, which will be released later this year.
So many articles like these perhaps put an inordinate emphasis on how things ended, with years of accolades, glorious meals and good times a quick paragraph before returning to sadness and sorrow. gloominess. Holland is firm that this is not the story of Brown Sugar Kitchens, however. I made my dream come true, she said. How many people can say that? I’m sad it doesn’t continue, but I’m lucky to see what I dreamed of happening.
