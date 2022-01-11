Cruise AC becomes Bollywood’s # 1 trusted AC brand





With theaters, movies and OTT content once again taking center stage after the lockdowns, Bollywood celebrities continue to shoot for long hours to create compelling films and shows for audiences. But given our Indian summers known to be brutal with heat, sweat and humidity, it can create extreme discomfort and hamper the creativity of our superstars. This is where Cruise’s portable and split air conditioners became the first choice for celebrity homes, outdoor on set shoots, and vanity vans as well. Founded in 1992, the core value of Cruise Appliances has been to develop quality and rugged European air conditioners to meet the growing demand for comfort cooling in the Indian market. With this vision, the company launched Indias 1st Portable AC in cooling capacities of 0.75 and 1 ton in 2005, ushering in a new era of advanced AC products in the country. After its launch, it instantly became the go-to air conditioning solution for Bollywood celebrities who have to work outdoors for long hours keeping their makeup, stunning costumes and comfort at their best. Today, the company produces a wide range of split, tower and cassette air conditioners featuring the latest technology such as 7-stage air purification technology, automatic cleaning function, convertible cooling for performance by all time, Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection on heat exchangers for humid and corrosive environments, and an HD PM2.5 filter to remove up to 99% of airborne bacteria. Their advanced cooling solutions promise better temperature control and better air quality for a healthy living space. With the convenience of the unique portable air conditioner, Cruise is now a trusted cooling partner of several big names in Bollywood. Cruise has been a part of the lives of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Yami Gautam, Elli AvrRam, Evelyn Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Shakti Arora and Karan Tacker among other stars have also installed these air conditioners in their homes and vouch for their instant cooling performance. TV star and popular dancer, Mouni Roy recently posted a photo of her new Cruise PortaQool AC admiring its cutting edge features like 4-in-1 smart air conditioning with an air conditioner, fan, dehumidifier and air purifier. Recently, Cruise was able to set an industry benchmark with his #BeautySleep campaign featuring designers like Ahsaas Channa, Kanchi Singh, Chetna Pandey and Tanya Sharma, among others. The air conditioning company has collaborated with celebrities like Sonal Chouhan and Sunny Leone who love Cruises products. Relying on superior technology and engineering, the AC brand is committed to providing cutting-edge product design and development. Since its inception, Cruise has pushed the boundaries with innovation as well as revolutionary products. The company appears determined to do the same in the future. Cruise is proud of his close relationship with the Bollywood family who have full confidence in Cruises air conditioning services. Credit for this trusted partnership goes to Cruise’s PortaQool portable air conditioners and their VarioQool Inverter air conditioners which have been a rugged cooling partner for the ever-changing lifestyle. And with its expanding distribution network across India, more people can now experience their innovative air cooling solutions. End of

