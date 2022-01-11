Actor Gary Waldhorn, vicar of Dibley, has died aged 78 | television comedy





Gary Waldhorn, who played David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, has passed away peacefully at the age of 78, his family have announced. Waldhorn, who has appeared on many classic British TV shows such as The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, died on Monday morning. A statement from his son read: Classically trained this was the theater where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that has seen him frequent the stages of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms at the TV! He is survived by his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son, Josh. He will be sadly missed by all of us. Waldhorn, who also appeared in the comedy sketch French and Saunders, played the bullish advisor Horton in every episode of the popular sitcom from 1994 to 2007. He recently appeared on a Christmas special, The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown. . Born in Paddington, central London, in 1943, Waldhorn studied at the Yale School of Drama where he met his wife, Christie Dickason, who became a stage director and later playwright and novelist. The couple have a son. Waldhorn was also an accomplished Shakespearean actor and played the title role in Henry IV at the Old Vic. He once remembered: I loved playing the part of a kid and I remember being the first elder in London we were given tickets to the Old Vic to see a Shakespeare play. I saw Richard Burton play Henry V and my life changed. I came home and said I wanted to be a Shakespearean actor. Dawn French, who played the central character, Geraldine Granger, in The Vicar of Dibley, tweeted a photo of Waldhorn with a heartbroken emoji. Actor Samuel West, who played Waldhorn’s son in Henry IV, tweeted: Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my father, the eponymous King, in both Henry IV roles at the Old Vic in 1997’s A Lovable Man and a Great Actor. TEAR. His theater roles included Good for the RSC in 1981, which went to Broadway, and Black Comedy alongside David Tennant in the West End in 1998. He also provided voiceovers for commercials including Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite. In a tribute, the BBC Comedy team said: Gary was an incredibly talented actor who we fondly remember from his many appearances on some of the country’s most beloved BBC shows, and of course as adviser David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley. Classic comedy channel Gold also paid tribute to him by tweeting: We are saddened by the news of the passing of Gary Waldhorn, who so brilliantly played David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Academic and political commentator Adrian Hilton wrote: Very sad to hear that Gary Waldhorn has passed away. His advisor David Horton was such a perfectly pompous Anglican Tory; faithful of the parish, good friend of the bishop and wonderful training partner of the progressive vicar @Dawn_Frenchs. TEAR

