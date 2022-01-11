Entertainment
Bob Saget’s family talks about the actor’s tragic death; Final text to his daughter revealed
By now you’ve probably read the horrible news:
Bob Saget died at 65.
The veteran comedian, forever best known for his role as Danny Tanner in more than 200 episodes of Full House, was found dead by members of the hotel security team in Orlando on Sunday after his departure time. .
No cause of death has yet been confirmed.
As the outpouring of shock, heartache and sympathy on social media since news of Saget’s death first broke has shown, the actor was truly one of the most respected and most respected members of the community. popular in the entertainment community.
He was loved by all.
Soon after learning that they had lost their spouse and father, Saget’s family have now released their own statement.
We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, Saget’s relatives wrote.
He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs.
Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
They concluded their post as follows:
“While we are asking for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world.”
Elsewhere, Aubrey, 34, has let people know the last thing his father sent him before his unexpected death.
On January 9, she posted a screenshot of what sadly turned out to be the last text she received from her father.
“Thank you. I love you. Showtime!” Saget wrote, in response to a previous SMS from his elder.
On a related note, John Stamos poured his heart out online last night, responding with absolute horror to Saget’s death.
The two performed together on both Full House, from 1987 to 1995; then on Netflixs Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.
“I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in utter shock and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos tweeted on Sunday night.
In Full House, the character of Stamos helped the character of Saget take care of his daughter – played by The Children were played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – after the death of the wife of the latter.
The Olsens also paid tribute to Saget following his death.
Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.
“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as graciously as he always has,” the twins told Page Six.
The Olsens concluded:
“We think of his daughters, his wife and his family and offer them our condolences.”
Saget was found unconscious in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the local sheriff’s department confirmed over the weekend. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case, police said in a statement.
This is all the information we have at the moment and we do not anticipate any further updates. “
