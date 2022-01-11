As storytellers, we need to rework our content: Manish Gupta | Bollywood

Writer-director Manish Gupta, who wrote the script and dialogue for Amitabh Bachchan’s star film Sarkar (2005) and Article 375 (2019), believes that with the evolution of times, every storyteller should rework the art of writing stories.

We live in different times where we are reaching out to a very intelligent audience. In addition, they have multiple platforms to get their daily dose of entertainment a snap. So, as creators and storytellers, we need to rework our content to deliver projects that will certainly work in today’s competitive times, Gupta explains.

He also directed Kay Kay Menon starring Rahasya and The Murders of the Stone Man.

Gupta is happy to know the different departments of filmmaking well. Being in a creative field, it’s pretty obvious that none of us can always be ten to ten. Creativity always has room for improvement! I always believe in the process of learning and reinventing myself over time. I started my career as a writer, but in no time I realized that in order to properly port my story to the screen, I also needed to get into directing. So today I write scripts, dialogues, scripts and also directing.

The filmmaker adds that real locations surely play a character in all of his stories. If your story takes place in a certain location and you as the creator are unable to shoot in the right places, half your battle is lost! With real stories being told, Uttar Pradesh surely has its game in being one of the more gun-friendly states. If my next story calls for it, I’ll be there in no time! State government grants are sure to be of great help to creators, but have never been my motivation and won’t be unless history really demands it.

Gupta offered another suspense thriller last month. the 420 CIB talks about an economic offense starring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and has been popular with viewers. I want to bring the truth out of the closet and I want my audience to witness true stories made in the true sense. Soon other projects will come out including a series as well as my film A friday night with Raveena Tandon is already in post-production. Unfortunately, the virus is still taking its toll, we all need to slow down a bit and worry about life first and rest will follow, says the filmmaker.