Case of “conspiracy” against an actor from Kerala: one of the accused close to the minister, according to the director





the case against Malayalam actor Dileep after allegations he planned to kill investigators in the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress, for whom he is already on trial, took a new turn on Tuesday. Director Balachandrakumar, who made the allegations, claimed that one of the other five defendants in the alleged conspiracy case is very close to a minister from Kerala.

It was after the revelations of Balachandra Kumar that the Crime branch last Sunday filed a new case against Dileep and five others, including his brother and brother-in-law, for conspiring to kill the police. Of the five other defendants, however, the FIR had named only four. The fifth has been listed as an unknown person. On Tuesday, after giving evidence to the special investigative team, Balachandrakumar told reporters the unknown was a VIP very close to Dileep and speaking to ministers. He said: In the presence of a minister, this person went so far as to say that the police should be verbally assaulted. He is close to the minister. He used to say that he would get satisfaction only if he poured curses on the officials in the presence of the minister. He is also considering targeting civil servants. I call him a VIP because he has influence among people in a wide range of society. The director has made some damning revelations against Dileep in recent weeks. The latter were cited in the FIR conspiracy case, which said: pointing to the visuals of AV George (then Kochi Town Police Commissioner), Dileep said five officials will suffer Sojan, Sudarshan , Sandhya, Baiju Poulose, then you. Sudarshan’s hand, which roughed me up, needs to be cut off. FIR further states: Dileeps brother-in-law Suraj said that tomorrow when Baiju Poulose leaves, in case a truck or truck hits him we will have to look for Rs 1.50 crore According to the FIR, the alleged conspiracy took place at Dileeps’ home in Aluva, Ernakulam, on November 15, 2017, a month after he was released on bail in the sexual assault case. Balachandrakumar, he said, had directly witnessed the plot. On Tuesday, the director said he handed over more evidence of Dileep’s role in the plot, which he said was a planned attack, not accidental. The process took place in several places. Therefore, it cannot be considered accidental, he said. Balachandra Kumar further said more people will provide evidence showing that Dileep attempted to influence witnesses in the sexual assault case. There are several audio clips attributed to Dileep. He has not yet denied these clips. Besides Dileep, his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law Swaraj had also tried to influence witnesses, he said. Meanwhile, the High Court will consider Dileep’s request for early bail in the conspiracy case on Friday. Dileep told the court the director’s revelations were part of a design to overturn the trial in the assault case, which is in its final stages.

