between colors, perfumes and love





The atmosphere, the colors, the scents and the sensations that I bollywood movie they convey, with their images and their music, something special. Captivating and deep stories that have a magical and energetic retro taste. All cinema fans and aficionados bollywood they dream of seeing with their own eyes the places where their favorite stories take place, of discovering its secrets and beauties. For all those who dream of a trip to India in Bollywood, to admire its history and its culture, here are the fundamental steps not to be missed, to discover a wonderful country full of surprises. A tour of Bollywood tema The first stop of the Bollywood tour can only be the Fort Amber,the splendid palace aJaipur which is the backdrop of the epic historical film Jodha akbar, Where The emperor’s fiancee. A poignant love story between the Mughal Emperor of Hindustan and Princess Rajput. The palace was built in the 17th century and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Another very famous place and must-see destination for every trip to India is the Taj mahal, a mausoleum located in Agra that transmits energy and power. Often used as a backdrop for many films and a symbol of Indo-Islamic architecture, this marvelous structure has served as the backdrop for several modern Bollywood films such as Single brother Ki Dulhan e Youngistaan. We change places and fly to Naggar Castle, which is now a hotel located at Himachal Pradesh. Built by Raja Sidh Singh, this 15th-century palace was the setting for the dances that accompany the song It’s love in the 2007 film Love comes by train. Another very important place both historically and cinematographically, the India Portal, a very famous monument of Bombay. Built in the 20th century to accommodate King George V and Queen Mary, this monument has featured in many Bollywood hits, including Bombay e Ghajini. Staying in Mumbai, we head to the train station Chhatrapati Shivaji. It might sound strange to you, but despite being the busiest station in India, these platforms were used by the entire cast of dancers and actors to shoot some important scenes of the Oscar winning film. The millionaire. Who knows what a pleasure to be able to attend such a magical moment. Finally, the last stop we recommend for this Bollywood themed Indian tour Pangong Tso, a Himalayan lake. Perhaps not the easiest destination to reach, but this place is known for the peaceful landscape that surrounds it, but that’s not all. In addition to nature, the fact that it was the setting for the film makes this lake well known to Bollywood fans. Dil Se and the success of 2009 3 idiots. India is a country rich in history, culture, spirituality, able to amaze and excite every traveler. Diving into Indian wonders in search of traces of Bollywood films can be a good goal for the trips of this 2022. Between temples, typical markets, colorful clothes, scents of spices and love stories from the big screen.

