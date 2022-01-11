Cuba Gooding Jr. actor calls on U.S. judge to quash rape accuser trial





Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York, New York, United States on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Reuters) – Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $ 6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, claiming that she had taken too long to pursue while waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court documents as Jane Doe, sued Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 in a hotel room in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, shortly after having her met at a restaurant and lounge in Greenwich Village. Gooding has denied his claims. In a case filed Monday night in Manhattan federal court, Gooding’s attorneys said laws allowing rape accusers to prosecute alleged perpetrators after many years applied to victims who suppressed the traumatic rape or did not. did not initially realize that they had been raped, and did not apply to Doe. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register They said letting Doe invoke the seven-year statute of limitations under a New York City law protecting victims of gender-based violence violated Gooding’s due process rights under constitutions. from the United States and New York State. “No exceptional circumstance forced her to wait,” Gooding’s attorneys said. “A plaintiff who chooses to sue Mr. Gooding, Jr. almost seven years later will not correct any serious injustice; the opposite is true. “ Doe’s attorneys argued that the seven-year statute of limitations applies in this case and also denied a defense request asking their client to reveal his name, saying the case involved “questions of a nature very sensitive and personal “. Last year, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan rendered a default judgment on Gooding’s liability, but the two sides later agreed to overturn that judgment because Gooding’s failure to formally respond. to Doe’s accusations was not voluntary. Gooding, 54, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for “Jerry Maguire” and played OJ Simpson in the 2016 television miniseries “The People v. OJ Simpson”. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Report by Luc Cohen in New York; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

