Entertainment
Euphoria season 2 will be much more moving
When Euphoria premiered in 2019, the HBO drama received praise for its raw honesty and realistic portrayal of teenage characters.
And the show’s second season, which kicked off Sunday, will be even more emotional, star Zendaya TODAY said.
It’s a very different season, to be honest, said Zendaya, whose character, Rue, struggles with drug addiction. I mean, tonally, it’s different. I think it’s a lot more moving than the first season. … Just like the film we are using this season, which is also different, its high contrast, which means the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.
Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, a transgender girl who becomes close to Rue in the first season, has weighed on the couple’s current relationship.
I think they’re in a kind of a difficult position, just because after their falling out at the end of the first season, Rue relapses, as we find out very quickly, and Jules doesn’t and doesn’t know. not, Schafer said. As they reunite again, there’s, like, a lot of stuff beneath the surface that’s very likely going to bubble up and bring up the old issues, which is going to be hard for them, because I think the feelings at the level from the surface, they just wanna be, like, a cute couple. But you know, it’s more complicated than that.
Storm Reid, who plays Streets’ younger sister Gia, has considered growing up with the character since joining the show in season one.
There has been growth and a better understanding of what Rue is going through, her addiction and her mental health, Reid said. But Gia must realize that she is human and that she has the right not to neglect her own feelings in all of this. So I think we can see her grow up, and I grew up with her. So I just got super grateful that I got to play such a real, grounded character, and it’s not perfect. So I’m lucky.
Jacob Elordi, who plays manipulative jock Nate, said being a part of the show was a treat.
You can’t even express that feeling in words, he added. It’s incredible.
Sydney Sweeney, whose first season screenplay touched on teenage pregnancy, said the best part about her character, Cassie, was that her choices were very unexpected.
I love the challenge of riding a roller coaster with a character like that, she added. So, yes, it is a challenge. But I find this part the most fun.
Zendaya said she felt incredibly grateful for Euphoria.
For me, when people have come to me, at least, and shared their stories, whether it’s sobriety or other entry points to different characters that they feel emotionally connected to, then that’s it. I’m like, you know, it’s worth it. For example, what we were doing means something to someone and that’s all we can really hope for. That’s the point. You know, that’s the point.
Related:
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/zendaya-on-euphoria-season-2-rcna11412
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]