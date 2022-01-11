Euphoria season 2 will be much more moving

When Euphoria premiered in 2019, the HBO drama received praise for its raw honesty and realistic portrayal of teenage characters.

And the show’s second season, which kicked off Sunday, will be even more emotional, star Zendaya TODAY said.

It’s a very different season, to be honest, said Zendaya, whose character, Rue, struggles with drug addiction. I mean, tonally, it’s different. I think it’s a lot more moving than the first season. … Just like the film we are using this season, which is also different, its high contrast, which means the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.

Zendaya plays Rue in “Euphoria”. HBO Max

Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, a transgender girl who becomes close to Rue in the first season, has weighed on the couple’s current relationship.

I think they’re in a kind of a difficult position, just because after their falling out at the end of the first season, Rue relapses, as we find out very quickly, and Jules doesn’t and doesn’t know. not, Schafer said. As they reunite again, there’s, like, a lot of stuff beneath the surface that’s very likely going to bubble up and bring up the old issues, which is going to be hard for them, because I think the feelings at the level from the surface, they just wanna be, like, a cute couple. But you know, it’s more complicated than that.

Hunter Schafer plays Jules in “Euphoria”. HBO Max

Storm Reid, who plays Streets’ younger sister Gia, has considered growing up with the character since joining the show in season one.

There has been growth and a better understanding of what Rue is going through, her addiction and her mental health, Reid said. But Gia must realize that she is human and that she has the right not to neglect her own feelings in all of this. So I think we can see her grow up, and I grew up with her. So I just got super grateful that I got to play such a real, grounded character, and it’s not perfect. So I’m lucky.

Jacob Elordi plays Nate in “Euphoria”. HBO Max

Jacob Elordi, who plays manipulative jock Nate, said being a part of the show was a treat.

You can’t even express that feeling in words, he added. It’s incredible.

Sydney Sweeney, whose first season screenplay touched on teenage pregnancy, said the best part about her character, Cassie, was that her choices were very unexpected.

I love the challenge of riding a roller coaster with a character like that, she added. So, yes, it is a challenge. But I find this part the most fun.

Zendaya said she felt incredibly grateful for Euphoria.

For me, when people have come to me, at least, and shared their stories, whether it’s sobriety or other entry points to different characters that they feel emotionally connected to, then that’s it. I’m like, you know, it’s worth it. For example, what we were doing means something to someone and that’s all we can really hope for. That’s the point. You know, that’s the point.

