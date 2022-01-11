booming village theatrical scene in January | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages





As the holiday rush eases, New York’s theaters seem a little more empty – but scenes from The Villages come to life this month. The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s annual Broadway series continues with “Jersey Boys” Friday through Sunday and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” on January 28-29. Studio Theater Tierra Del Sol will present their next Season 6 production, “Urinetown, The Musical” from January 28 to February 26. And residency shows are also in the works, including The Villages Theater Company’s “Coming Apart” from January 21-24 at the Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office branch. Jersey Boys The Tony-winning, Grammy-winning musical began a nationwide 15th anniversary tour in December. It follows Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, their rise to stardom, trials and tribulations, and the successes they’ve created along the way. This combination made him a favorite the last time he was at The Villages, according to Elizabeth Constant, reservations manager at The Sharon. They love the music of The Four Seasons and see Frankie Valli’s story unfold, she said. The show is just hit after the fact by the Four Seasons. >> 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Le Sharon. >> Tickets: $ 65 and more, view limited $ 45. Disassembly Fred Carmichael’s romantic comedy begins with four words: I want a divorce. Colin, a successful humorous columnist, and Frances Kittridge, a successful novelist, play the blame game in the midst of a separation as they are forced to live together for six months. While this is a battle of the sexes, audience members will connect with the two characters, who speak directly to them. Director Steve Rubin was a huge fan when reading the script and other board members felt the same, according to The Villages Theater Company president Judy Prior. We all felt that audiences at The Villages could relate to the story and relate to the characters, Prior said. >> 7 p.m. January 21 to 24, Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex. >> Tickets: $ 20 for residents of the Villages, $ 25 for the public. Urinetown, The Musical A long drought, a water scarcity and a government ban on private toilets in a dystopian city mean citizens have to pay to use public toilets, owned by corrupt Urine Good Company. If they disobey, they are taken to the dreaded Urinetown. But an emerging hero gives hope. Urinetown criticizes capitalism, populism and corporate mismanagement through comedy. And the self-aware spectacle also pokes fun at musical theater. Urinetown: The Musical is a hilarious satire, said director Nathaniel Niemi. It’s a wacky, whimsical comedy with tons of energy and funny music. This is one of my favorite pieces, I love the way it parodies the form of musical theater and social issues in such a fun way. >> Preview: January 25-27, edition: Jan. 28-Feb. 26, The Tierra Del Sol Studio Theater. >> Tickets: $ 20 for previews, $ 40 for performances. Summer: Donna’s Summer Musical It all started when, at age 10, LaDonna Adrian Gaines stepped in for an impromptu performance in her church. Now, Donna Summer, the five-time Grammy winner, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and revolutionary for black women in music, needs no introduction. The show tells her story, including over 20 of her hits like Love To Love You Baby, Bad Girls, and Hot Stuff. Constant will see the show for the first time with the other participants. Glad to see the disco star, all the glitzy costumes and hear her story, she said. >> 7:30 p.m. January 28; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, The Sharon. >> Tickets: $ 67 and more, limited view $ 50. Senior Editor Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/villages-theater-scene-booming-in-january/article_50d99f70-729c-11ec-93d3-f3bae68d1cf5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos