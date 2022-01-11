Titanic child actor, now 30, reveals he is STILL getting royalty checks for the film

The child actor who played the “Irish Little Boy” in Titanic has revealed that he is still making money from the film 25 years later.

Reece Thompson, 30, appeared in the beloved film when he was just five years old, playing a third-class passenger who died alongside his mother when the Titanic struck an iceberg.

In one scene from the film, the boy, his mother and sister were among the many passengers waiting for the doors to open third class.

The child actor who played the 'little Irish boy' in Titantic revealed he was still making money from the film 25 years later

However, the family never reached the lifeboats and were later seen in their cabin where they tragically died.

Reece now works as a director of digital marketing at Brian Head Resort, a ski resort in Utah.

He started out as a model kid when he signed with a talent agent after winning a competition.

The agent gave Reece’s mother the choice of staring in a gasoline commercial or playing a small role in Titanic.

Now: Reece Thompson, 30, appeared in the beloved film when he was just five years old, playing the third-class passenger who died alongside his mother when the Titanic struck an iceberg

Talk to Business intern, he said, “My mom was like, ‘Let’s do it. It will be cool. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll see it. ”Obviously it ended up exploding, so it wasn’t a bad decision on his part, for sure.

It ended up being a good move as the former actor is still receiving royalty checks for his blockbuster appearance.

He said, ‘It’s weird because it’s not in my mind anymore. It’s not like, “Oh, when am I going to get another ‘Titanic’ check?” When that happens, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool, another $ 100.’

“There were a few times it was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a check for $ 250. “This movie is 12 years old. It’s pretty weird. But I hope they keep playing a lot because that means more money for me.

Reece was initially paid around $ 30,000 for her role after the film’s release, with the money being placed securely in an account and used for her education, car, and living expenses.

That salary is a far cry from the $ 2 million star Kate Winslet would have paid for the film and the $ 2.5 million given to Leonardo DiCaprio.

In one scene from the movie, the boy, his mother and sister were among the many passengers waiting for the doors to open third class

He explained that in the years immediately following the film’s release, his royalty checks were “thousands of dollars” with peaks when the VHS and DVD versions of the film were released in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

The film was then re-released on DVD in 2005, following a Blu-ray launch in 2012, although Reece said that surprisingly it didn’t get much of a boost after the 3D re-release of Titanic. in 2012.

According toScreen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists website, with residual payments starting after a film is released on ‘video / DVD, basic cable and free or pay TV, or new media. ‘

Titanic was released in 1997 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.

It won 11 Academy Awards and was the first film to gross over $ 1 billion at the box office and remained the highest grossing film of all time until Avatar in 2010.

After the 2012 re-release to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragedy, the film’s box office rose to over $ 2 billion.