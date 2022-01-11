Entertainment
Titanic child actor, now 30, reveals he is STILL getting royalty checks for the film
The now 30-year-old child actor of the Titanic reveals that he is STILL receiving quarterly royalty checks of up to 300 for playing the ‘Little Irish Boy’ in the 1997 film, a role for which he was paid 30,000
- Reece Thompson, 30, appeared in the beloved film when he was only five years old, playing the role of a deceased third-class passenger alongside his mother
- The young actor now works as a director of digital marketing at Brian Head Resort, a ski resort in Utah.
- Speaking to Business Insider, Reece admitted it wasn’t “on his mind” when he received his quarterly check, and that he typically made between $ 100 and $ 300.
- Reece was initially paid $ 30,000 for her role in the film, the money being used to pay for her education, her car, and later her living expenses.
In one scene from the film, the boy, his mother and sister were among the many passengers waiting for the doors to open third class.
However, the family never reached the lifeboats and were later seen in their cabin where they tragically died.
Reece now works as a director of digital marketing at Brian Head Resort, a ski resort in Utah.
He started out as a model kid when he signed with a talent agent after winning a competition.
The agent gave Reece’s mother the choice of staring in a gasoline commercial or playing a small role in Titanic.
Talk to Business intern, he said, “My mom was like, ‘Let’s do it. It will be cool. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll see it. ”Obviously it ended up exploding, so it wasn’t a bad decision on his part, for sure.
It ended up being a good move as the former actor is still receiving royalty checks for his blockbuster appearance.
He said, ‘It’s weird because it’s not in my mind anymore. It’s not like, “Oh, when am I going to get another ‘Titanic’ check?” When that happens, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool, another $ 100.’
“There were a few times it was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a check for $ 250. “This movie is 12 years old. It’s pretty weird. But I hope they keep playing a lot because that means more money for me.
Reece was initially paid around $ 30,000 for her role after the film’s release, with the money being placed securely in an account and used for her education, car, and living expenses.
That salary is a far cry from the $ 2 million star Kate Winslet would have paid for the film and the $ 2.5 million given to Leonardo DiCaprio.
He explained that in the years immediately following the film’s release, his royalty checks were “thousands of dollars” with peaks when the VHS and DVD versions of the film were released in 1998 and 1999 respectively.
The film was then re-released on DVD in 2005, following a Blu-ray launch in 2012, although Reece said that surprisingly it didn’t get much of a boost after the 3D re-release of Titanic. in 2012.
According toScreen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists website, with residual payments starting after a film is released on ‘video / DVD, basic cable and free or pay TV, or new media. ‘
Titanic was released in 1997 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles.
It won 11 Academy Awards and was the first film to gross over $ 1 billion at the box office and remained the highest grossing film of all time until Avatar in 2010.
After the 2012 re-release to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragedy, the film’s box office rose to over $ 2 billion.
