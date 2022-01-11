Hollywood celebrities face trial for Ethereum Max (EMAX) promotion





Several Hollywood celebrities have now come under fire for their roles in promoting the highly controversial token called Ethereum Max. Various prominent celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce have taken to their social media platforms with hundreds of millions of followers to promote what many have said has been a classic pump and dump scam. The token that had grown in popularity over the summer subsequently lost a significant portion of its value after the hype generated by Hollywood celebrities subsided. This sparked legal action from an investor accusing celebrities of knowingly raising the price so they could throw their bags at other investors. Related reading | BitMart Leaves Read Users As Hack Victims Waiting For Refund Ethereum Max abandoned to investors In one legal action published on Law360, Hollywood celebrities Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce have been listed as defendants in a lawsuit brought by an injured party who invested in cryptocurrency because of celebrity promotion and endorsement. The plaintiff who is identified as Huegerich accused the defendants of promoting the business as a business with great prospects and high profit margins. Huegerich, like most other investors who had ventured into cryptocurrency after following these celebrities, found himself with nearly worthless bags when the token lost more than 70% of its all-time high. The plaintiff argued that the defendants listed in the lawsuit had been promoting Ethereum Max (EMAX) just so they could sell their own tokens at a profit and let the others dry up. EMAX crashes from all-time high | Source: EthereumMax on TradingView.com The defendants touted the prospects for the company and the ability of investors to generate significant returns due to the favorable “tokenomics” of EMAX tokens. , we read in the complaint. Huegerich plans to turn the lawsuit into a class action lawsuit against the celebrities, which he will represent as the lead plaintiff in the case. The rise and fall of EMAX Ethereum Max first appeared in the spotlight when world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather wore a shirt bearing the words Ethereum Max to the 2021 Bitcoin conference in Miami. Shortly thereafter, Ethereum Max was the sponsor of a widely publicized boxing match between boxing superstar and moderately beloved YouTuber, Logan Paul. Related reading | Tesla could pay for itself as owners start mining for crypto Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce are also reportedly hopping on the train to promote the Ethereum Max token. The reality TV star posted several videos on her Instagram story promoting the EMAX token with reference to the 400 trillion burnt tokens that took 50% of her supply off circulation. NBA star Pierce then posted the EMAX token promotion on Twitter in the same amount of time. The token had benefited the public generation of celebrities as its value was increasing rapidly. In June, the token peaked at an all-time high of $ 0.000000597636. However, it quickly lost all of its value, costing average investors money. The token price continues to drop to $ 0.00000002 with a 24 hour trading volume of $ 57,000. Featured image from Bloomberg, chart from TradingView.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/hollywood-celebs-sued-over-ethereum-max-promotion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos