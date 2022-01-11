This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star





This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia for his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Photo: Getty) He’s in one of the most talked about shows right now, and This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia has now been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Milo, known for playing Jack Pearson in the hit series, was recognized on Monday with a spot on the iconic promenade. The 44-year-old actor was joined by This is Us actor Jon Huertas and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as his star was unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard. Milo has been a familiar face on television for years, having first made a name for himself with roles as Peter Petrelli in Heroes and Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his turn in This Is Us. Her star is the 2,710th added to the Walk of Fame, and she sits right next to Mandy Moore who plays her character, Jacks’ wife on the NBC series. Speaking of the recognition, he said it was a celebration of everyone I had worked with in front of and behind the camera for 26 years, from set and office work to business and even the audience. The actor was recognized at the ceremony (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The actor is known for his roles in This is Us, Gilmore Girls and Heroes (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) The show’s sixth and final season is currently airing on NBC in the US and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The star is next to her co-star Mandy Moores (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Mandy Moore also has a star on the famous boulevard (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images) The hit drama has delivered emotional punches to viewers since it hit screens in 2016. It has become one of the most popular romantic dramas of recent years, with the NBC program winning over audiences around the world. Following: American TV News

The series stars Milo and Mandy, as well as Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley in the lead roles. Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk and Griffin Dunne are also starring at the series. This is Us is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Fans pay tribute to Betty White with flowers at the Hollywood star’s house and outside her home after her death aged 99

MORE: Salma Hayek Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In Heartfelt Ceremony







