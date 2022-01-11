Ina Garten has the best answer to Reese Witherspoons post on habits





We all know the Barefoot Countess Ina Garten is a fan of actor Reese Witherspoon (despite the Oscar winner’s occasional culinary failures). But that doesn’t mean Garten necessarily agrees with Witherspoon’s advice! Witherspoon posted a funny video on Instagram Monday of herself sitting on the porch, with Labrador Hank increasing the angle of the camera, and talked about finding new habits based on a book a friend gave her, “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones ”by James Clear. She noted that your daily habits can change and shape your life, and she wanted to share the daily habits she is working on. In caption, she wrote: “Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are a few that I am working on: 1. Start the day with a full glass of water. 2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. @Hubermanlabre recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30 to 60 minutes reading without distraction every day. 4. In bed at 10pm. * no late night TV frenzy. Try to get 8 hours of rest! “ Garten responded in the comments in a way that might surprise people: namely, because she’s not likely to pick up those particular habits. “(C) sounds good but I probably don’t do any of those things! LOL !!” she chuckled in her response. “My formula is simpler to follow: “1. Drink more cosmos 2. Stay awake late watching addicting streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more (safe) time with the people you love. In the event of a pandemic, I do what I can! “ Who doesn’t like an honest answer like that? Of course, Garten was referring to the oversized cosmopolitan she showed off on Instagram in April 2020 which went viral. She then surprised TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the show in December with their own giant cosmos. “It’s the size of my face,” Jenna joked. But whatever she has to say, we’re still elated when Garten interacts with Witherspoon’s flow. In November, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor explaining how her kids wanted turkey and no salad on Thanksgiving. “(L) love it @reesewitherspoon !! LOL !! Nobody wants a salad on Thanksgiving !!” she wrote. Hey, if we’re looking for advice, Garten seems to be the kind we want!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/food/people/ina-garten-responds-reese-witherspoons-advice-habits-rcna11800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos