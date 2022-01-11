Food for Thought with Kat | the chaos of meal planning | Entertainment

Many people swear by diligent meal planning efforts and devote themselves to it religiously every week. I was recently contacted by a local California newspaper to discuss meal planning for an article dealing only with that. I started to think about how to position myself as a Meal Planning Expert, The Meal Planning Expert. I’ve been rehearsing what to say to establish myself as an authority on the matter among so many real experts, not to mention the many canned food apps and weekly subscriptions.

Routines can be great for people who enjoy routine rituals and behaviors. Waking up at the same time every morning and going to bed at the same time every night would be a step in the healthiest direction for our body. Consistency is the key to health among us. Being able to depend on a certain menu and having food prepared with us throughout the day is also beneficial. Not only are we armed with healthy foods, but we don’t fall into the depths of despair and therefore hypoglycemia, where we grab whatever is at hand to increase our dangerously low glucose levels (hello candy ).

As I continued to prepare for this meal prep interview, I began to identify my real position on the subject. While it has always been my recommendation to make a larger portion of a healthy meal in order to cook once and eat twice, how does an unwavering commitment to our daily menu and our take out meals affect our? mental health, not to mention our life? If it makes us uncomfortable, if it causes us to have FOMO (fear of missing something) where do we draw the (waistline) line?

Let’s say we spend time on a Sunday making delicious, carefully portioned quinoa vegetable bowls with chicken to take with us each day over the next week. We’re ready for carpe diem on Monday, and like starting any new diet or diet, we’re approaching it with enthusiasm. If we are hungrier on Tuesday, do we allow ourselves to eat something more or force ourselves into deprivation by sticking to our plan? What if Wednesday was Kathy’s birthday lunch at work? Do we allow ourselves the flexibility to join our compatriots for a social event, or are we stuck sharing our desk with our lonely little bowl while our coworkers party with cupcakes?

The idea behind meal preparation and meal planning has actually proven to be beneficial to our health. Leave it to Canada to conduct a study on how meal planning affects people’s well-being and mental health. Those who gave time to plan their meals were found to spend an average of 48 minutes preparing a meal and felt less stressed and less like they had too little extra time. They also reported higher levels of mental health and happiness.

There appear to be two different areas in which to plan meals. Evening dinners where we do our shopping once (not every day which saves a lot of time) and daily planning of take out meals. Personally, I realized the prejudice that the lack of planning for dinner created when, at 5 p.m., the two children burst into tears of hunger. Preparation is crucial for evening dinners, but flexibility is also important, because once we feel limited and in a nutritional cage it can be a game for healthy eating.

Sadly, we have all experienced the melancholy created by the lack of social activities thanks to COVID. As a nation, we are the saddest we have ever been because of our crippled social lives. To me, that’s one of the reasons it’s important to be flexible so that if plans change at the last minute, we can be part of it and not be chained to our evening menu.

A new you in ’22

As we begin this New Year, I would be surprised if there was one among us who had not sworn in the midnight strike on January 1 to do something new with their diet or exercise habits. Restricting our food can lead to overeating and choosing things that are not so good to eat. It depends on each of our personalities and our relationship with food, but if restriction isn’t for you, be sure to add some flexibility into your daily routine.

Many resources with experience in meal planning have set up the containers in which we pack our carefully planned lunches. Avoid plastics containing BPA which can sabotage our efforts to be healthier by infusing our meal with chemicals while we reheat it in the microwave.

Eat defensively

As a crucial part of our strategy, we must anticipate when plans will be abandoned. Wasn’t it Lennon who said “Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans?” I said this to my husband the night before we discovered our first child after we had just discussed how he was planning a very, very long time to have children.

Even the best plans fail. So if we’re stuck somewhere and our beautifully planned meal is already in our stomachs, or is back in the office and out of reach, we need to have things on hand. I always travel with almonds in my car console, just in case. In the office, try to keep cheese sticks on string and single-serve cups of hummus and vegetables, if possible.

The best meal plans not only sponsor variety, but also allow for schedule changes. Listen to your body. If you like something other than what you have planned for dinner or have planned to work with, please be okay, within reason. Maybe your body wants something it needs. The restriction, deprivation, and implementation of the willpower to force us to do exactly what we don’t feel is a plan for disaster.

Plan for it

Despite our best-prepared plans, it’s easy to get caught up in the conversation, especially in social environments. Keep in mind that it is best to drink water not only before sitting down to eat (and drink), but also during the meal. It helps us to be perfectly full without overeating. (Have you ever eaten without drinking water just to swallow liquid after your meal because you are thirsty? Do you feel full?).

Keep in mind that it takes 20 minutes for our brain and gut to make the connection that we are full. It doesn’t matter whether we ate the right amount for a meal or too much, it will take 20 minutes to register as satisfied. Eat good quality fats to keep you feeling full. Fat is what brings taste to our taste buds and it makes us feel full and full.

As a child, I used to go to an amazing chiropractor in Guilford at the Woodcock Clinic. He was extremely intuitive and worked with magical skills. I was about 10 years old at the time, Dr. Bob suggested that I put my fork down on the plate to rest between bites of each meal. We had never eaten together, yet he somehow knew it would be up to me.

We all do. We make a delicious bite of food stacked on our fork. Expertly balanced, our tool soars under gravity as we escort it to our mouths, where we immediately begin the digestion process, crushing it with every bite. It is literally the first step in digestion. Without a break, we’re there again, shrewdly dipping in with our fork, picking up our next bite to prepare to fill our gaping mouths again. What if we stopped playing with our fork for a minute before refilling it? Is it possible to put it down and concentrate on chewing?

It’s mindful eating, and it’s the only part of the plan that we can control.

Preparing for the next big thing is human nature. If we get promoted we are delighted, but soon after we turn to the best position. This is what we are designed to do. We have a bite to eat. It’s good, but we have to prepare for our next bite, which will surely be just as good, if not better. My 16 month old son is getting ready for the next bite by growling repeatedly and pointing to the toast he wants so much more of. Even though his mouth is full.

Tofu with peanut sauce

Ingredients

3 tablespoons peanut butter (natural the kind you need to stir)

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

cup of chicken broth

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon of fresh ginger

1 package of extra firm tofu

Green onion for garnish

Sesame seeds for garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Combine all the ingredients except the tofu and heat on a hot burner. Whisk until smooth.

Take cubed dried tofu and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Brush generously with peanut sauce. Bake for 10 minutes and turn over. Apply the sauce and cook for another 7 to 8 minutes.

Grill for two minutes or until crispy. Serve with garnishes!