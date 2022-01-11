On OTT, more than face value, content value works





Actress Kashmira Pardeshi has made a name for herself with ‘Mission Mangal’. Since then she has been seen in films like “Sivappu Manjal Pachai”, “Rider” and she recently released “Anbarivu”, under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, and directed by filmmaker Ashwin Raam. The film was released on Disney + Hotstar a few days ago and received a lot of attention. Speaking about the film, Pardeshi said, “I play the character of Kayal, a doctor from Madurai. She is very bold and fierce. I identify with the character because she is ambitious and like any other girl. the idea of ​​the decor. of what she wants from her spouse. “ The film was released direct on OTT, and it appears to have received a lot more popularity than the pre-release buzz predicted for the project. When asked for her opinion on OTT and what attracted her, Pardeshi said, “In my opinion, OTT has been a game-changer after Covid. Now every project has a wider range of audiences around the world. . And now more than face value, the value of the content works. People are willing to accept new faces, if the content is good, which it wasn’t before. What I really like about ‘OTT is that it’s a great place to experiment because it gives everyone a fair chance to come and show their creative activities and let the audience be the judge. ” In ‘Anbarivu’ a lot has been said about Pardeshi’s connection to his Hiphop co-star Tamizha Aadhi. Breaking her silence in much the same way, she said, “Working with Aadhi was super fun. He’s full of energy. We bonded really really well and most of all we bonded with our musical tastes. inspiring and at the same time he’s so talented. “

