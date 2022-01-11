Gary Waldhorn: Vicar Of Dibley star dies at 78 | Ents & Arts News





Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died aged 78. The actor was best known for playing bullish advisor David Horton in every episode of the popular TV sitcom from 1994 to 2007. Her most recent appearance came on a Christmas special, The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, alongside star Dawn French, who plays Reverend Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who plays her onscreen son Hugo. Picture:

Waldhorn photographed in 2005. Photo: Nils Jorgensen / Shutterstock

His son, Josh Waldhorn, said he “passed away peacefully” at 6:45 a.m. on Monday. “He will be sorely missed,” he said. “Classically trained, this is the theater where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that has seen him hit the stages of Broadway, the West End and our TV shows. “He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh.” Meanwhile, Dawn French, co-star of Waldhorn’s vicar of Dibley, tweeted a photo of the actor with an emoji of a broken heart. Actor Samuel West also paid tribute to Waldhorn, calling him “a lovely man and a great actor”. He posted a photo of himself, his father Timothy West and Waldhorn, with the words: “Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my father, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my real dad as the ultimate nonfather, Falstaff). A lovely man and a great actor. RIP. “ Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my father, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my real dad as the ultimate nonfather, Falstaff). A lovely man and a great actor. TEAR. pic.twitter.com/7lkzc1GOmF – Samuel West (@exitthelemming) January 11, 2022 While actor Robert Lindsay, who previously performed on stage with Waldhorn, also posted a tribute saying he had “such fond memories” of working with him. And during all this madness of the news of my dear #garywaldhorn who passed

Such fond memories of working with him and my wonderful pal Trevor Peacock at @rxtheatre – Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) January 11, 2022 Waldhorn has appeared on classic British TV shows including The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, and has even appeared on the French And Saunders comedy show. He was an accomplished Shakespearean actor and had performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in productions such as Much Ado About Nothing. Waldhorn also played the role of Max alongside BAFTA winner Trevor Howard in Vivian Stanshall’s cult film Sir Henry At Rawlinson End, and provided voiceovers in commercials for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite, among others. A statement from the BBC Comedy team said: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who we fondly remember from his many appearances on some of the country’s top BBC shows, and of course as adviser David Horton in The Vicar Of Dibley. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

