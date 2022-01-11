Jacqueline Fernandez was brutally trolled for a comeback video; Netizens say “Even her bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrasekhar” – watch the video

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has caught everyone’s attention as her name appeared in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case which also involved con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In addition, a few days ago, a photo of Jacqueline displaying her love bite went viral on social media. She had urged the media and newspapers not to release the photo. Now an old video of Jacqueline is going viral on social media and internet users are massively trolling her. The actress is being targeted for her alleged relationship with the con artist. In the old video, Jacqueline was seen wearing a cute red satin dress and completed her look with her wavy curls and tailored makeup. Also Read – Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Support From Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Celebrities In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Controversy

As the video went viral on social media, netizens began to brutally troll Jacqueline over the ongoing controversy over Sukesh Chandrasekhar. One user commented on the video and said, “Even his bodyguard looks better than sukesh”, while the other said: “Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe”. Another user wrote: “Sukesh kidhar hai bhai Nahi dik Raha”. “Suku suku tera,” wrote another user. Also Read – Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hickey to Kangana Ranaut’s Intimate Photo: Bollywood Actresses’ Private Moments Leaked Online

Take a look at Jacqueline’s music video – Also Read – Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Rohit Shetty Movie RELEASE & Its Similarities To Golmaal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meanwhile, Jacqueline shared a long note on her Instagram account and asked the media and her fans not to release her intimate photos with Sukesh. She wrote: This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m going through a tough time right now, but I’m sure my friends and fans will help me through this. It is with this confidence that I would ask my media friends not to broadcast images that might encroach on my privacy and my personal space. You wouldn’t do this to your loved ones, I’m sure you wouldn’t do this to me either. Hoping that justice and common sense prevail. Thank you.

On a personal note, Chandrashekhar had claimed he was in a relationship with the actress.

