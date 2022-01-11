Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez was brutally trolled for a comeback video; Netizens say “Even her bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrasekhar” – watch the video
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has caught everyone’s attention as her name appeared in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case which also involved con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In addition, a few days ago, a photo of Jacqueline displaying her love bite went viral on social media. She had urged the media and newspapers not to release the photo. Now an old video of Jacqueline is going viral on social media and internet users are massively trolling her. The actress is being targeted for her alleged relationship with the con artist. In the old video, Jacqueline was seen wearing a cute red satin dress and completed her look with her wavy curls and tailored makeup.
As the video went viral on social media, netizens began to brutally troll Jacqueline over the ongoing controversy over Sukesh Chandrasekhar. One user commented on the video and said, “Even his bodyguard looks better than sukesh”, while the other said: “Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe”. Another user wrote: “Sukesh kidhar hai bhai Nahi dik Raha”. “Suku suku tera,” wrote another user.
Take a look at Jacqueline’s music video –
Meanwhile, Jacqueline shared a long note on her Instagram account and asked the media and her fans not to release her intimate photos with Sukesh. She wrote: This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m going through a tough time right now, but I’m sure my friends and fans will help me through this. It is with this confidence that I would ask my media friends not to broadcast images that might encroach on my privacy and my personal space. You wouldn’t do this to your loved ones, I’m sure you wouldn’t do this to me either. Hoping that justice and common sense prevail. Thank you.
On a personal note, Chandrashekhar had claimed he was in a relationship with the actress.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-jacqueline-fernandez-brutally-trolled-for-throwback-video-netizens-say-even-her-bodyguard-looks-better-than-sukesh-chandrasekhar-watch-video-1985934/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]