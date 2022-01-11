Death of Bob Saget: the actor was found in bed by hotel security after his family could not reach him

Actor and comedian Bob saget, Who passed away sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his hotel room in Orlando after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released by the bureau Monday from the Orange County Sheriff. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was performed on Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The sheriff’s office arrived at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes just after 4 p.m. Sunday and found Saget lying on his back in bed. “His left arm was on his chest as his right arm rested on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen,” the incident report said.

Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. There were no immediate signs of foul play or drug use, according to the report. The medical examiner said it could take 10 to 12 weeks for further studies and investigation to determine the cause and mode of death.

The sheriff’s office said the room looked tidy, with Saget’s things on his nightstand and television cabinet, as well as in the closet and bathroom.

Previously, a member of the hotel’s security team had visited Saget’s room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to the report. Saget had to leave his room that day. The security guard told the sheriff’s office that when he entered the room, the lights were off. He went to the bedroom, where he said he found Saget in bed, “cold to the touch”, and called 911.

As authorities dealt with the scene, hotel management contacted Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to inform her of his death, according to the report.



Saget had performed on Ponte Vedra beach the night before, posting the experience to his social media accounts early Sunday morning.

“I didn’t know that I had done a 2 hour set tonight”, he said. tweeted. “I’m addicted to this shit again with happiness.”

He had just started a stand-up comedy tour, with his next show slated for Jan. 28 in West Palm Beach.

In the hours following the announcement of his death, his fans, friends and former co-stars expressed their devastation. Several of Saget’s “Full House” co-stars posted the same photo and statement on their Instagram pages on Monday afternoon.

“Thirty-five years ago we got together as a TV family, but we have become a real family. And now we cry as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. . Now our tears flow from sadness, but also from gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious and darling Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us . Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in honor of Bob, a hug from the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate “

Saget had a career that spanned decades. In 1987, he landed a starring role on the ABC sitcom “Full House,” which spanned eight seasons. He got his big chance working as a warm-up comic for the TV show “Bosom Buddies” thanks to producer Jeff Franklin, who was going to create “Full House”. He has also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” narrated the nine seasons of the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”, and has appeared on occasion in Netflix’s “Full House” reboot “Fuller House.”

In addition to his acting work, Saget was also a successful comedian. His stand-up act was filled with foul language and sexual humor, creating a stark contrast to the family image he projected on the sitcom that made him a household name.

“People were surprised. I was playing in Vancouver one night at a casino there, and there was a lady who was just starting to walk,” he said in 2017. “But for the most part, I m ‘always fits like a chameleon. to the audience. I’m not saying on purpose,’ I’m going to be rude here, ‘if they don’t like it, you know.

Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.

