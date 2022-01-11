How former NFL star Vernon Davis takes on Hollywood

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Vernon Davis attends the “Downhill” premiere at SVA Theater on … [+] February 12, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Dominik Bindl / WireImage)

Show business wasn’t on the old tight end of the NFL Vernon Davis spirit as he racked up 7,562 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in 14 seasons between Washington, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers where he spent most of his brilliant professional football career. Now, the two-time professional pitcher and Super Bowl champion goes deep into every role and project he receives.

Davis, who majored in studio art in Maryland, has shot several films over the past year and more where he plays meaty roles, including one with John Malkovich (Carriage) and two with Bruce Willis (Petrol aisle and A day to die). He recently filmed George Gallo’s upcoming serial killer thriller Muti, which is in post-production, alongside Morgan Freeman as well.

On the other side of the camera, Vernon founded two production companies Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions.

Vernon Davis with Bruce Willis

Vernon Davis



San Francisco is not only the city where Davis would spend most of his NFL career, but also where he contracted the entertainment bug while taking a acting class at the Shelton Theater of the Arts.

With that space and from there, I kept putting myself in the atmosphere where I could engage with actors and producers and things of that nature, and after I retired I had a plan, Vernon told Forbes over the phone. I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do these two movies that I have here. I’m going to produce these films, I’m also going to star in these films, and then from there we’ll see where it takes me.

One of his first big breakups came in 2016 when he was in a sketch on Comedy Centrals Inside Amy Schumer.

We were ball players and we watched the guys at the grocery store go about their day to day lives like we were watching football. So we kind of switched roles there, Vernon said. We were at the grocery store and I remember one of the guys carrying groceries and it was either myself or Michael Strahan and we were commenting on him like he was about to drop the bags of grocery store, “He’s about to drop it!”

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 29: Vernon Davis # 85 of the San Francisco 49ers comes out on the field before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona.

Getty Images



Like he did with football, Davis is constantly learning both behind and in front of the camera when working on films. He asks questions whenever he has the opportunity and takes the advice of accomplished actors to heart.

At this point in his film career, Morgan Freeman is the actor who most impressed and influenced Vernon.

He was amazing. He was amazing, man, Davis said of the legendary actor. He’s an actor and he’s also like a trainer on set. He gave me so much advice and reminders in the scenes where we were together. It was unbelievable.

We had a scene where I had to … if you look at it and you watch it, you’ll find that I was threatening it. So as I walk and say that last little line, he said, “I want you to whisper it because it’s a threat,” Vernon recalls. At the end of that sentence, I want you to say it like that (whispered). ‘ These are just small details.

In acting it is about little things like in everything else, like football. The little details, all the little nuances that you need to have in any career path or whatever it is you do, you want to make sure you have those little details.

You always forget about those little things, the little things are the ones you miss. So you have to remember to always work on these things because otherwise they will escape you.

Learning how to compete successfully in a hard-hitting professional sport like soccer has certainly given Vernon an edge over the fierce competition in entertainment.

I think once you learn to be competitive you will still be competitive and that’s something that will follow you for the rest of your life, because the desire to be awesome, to be the best at something will always be there, so you just have to hang on to it, said Davis.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to be big, wanting to be the best. I think everyone should be like this. So once you get that feeling, you’ll always want it. I think there’s a lot of correlation there when it comes to sports and entertainment because you play and you compete against so many people, especially when you audition; you are auditioning against so many people.

When you get up in front of that camera you always want to do your best, just like you would when you walk out onto the pitch and those cameras start rolling, the jets are flying over the stadium, whoever sings the national anthem, once they start singing, you walk into your zone … It’s the same with the camera. Once it all starts to roll, you feel that adrenaline rush. Then when [the director] calls the action, you must perform. You have to do your best.

Davis starred in and made his debut as a film producer with A message from Brianna, which screened at the 2021 American Noir Film Festival in early November.