Dear Saina …: actor Siddharth apologizes for a “gross joke”





Actor Siddharth issued a public apology on Tuesday after facing the heat for his “gross joke” he wrote in response to a tweet from badminton player Saina Nehwal. In a letter of apology posted on Twitter, Siddharth wrote: “Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my crass joke I wrote in response to one of your tweets a few days ago. I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or my anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke if a joke needs to be explained, then that wasn’t a very good joke to start with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land. “However, I must stress that my pun and my humor did not have any of the malicious intentions that so many people from all walks of life have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you it does. There was no gender involved in my tweet and certainly not the intention of attacking you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and you accept my letter. You will always be my champion. Honestly, Siddharth, he added. Dear @NSaina pic.twitter.com/plkqxVKVxY Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 11, 2022 It comes after the Tamil-Telugu actor was called into question by many internet users and popular celebrities for his “foul” language. Siddharth comes under fire for a tweet he wrote in response to Saina Nehwal’s tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security failure during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5. However, he defended his tweet, saying nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Last week, Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach. She wrote: “No nation can claim to be safe if the security of its own PM is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists (sic).” To this Siddharth quoted Saina’s tweet and wrote: “A subtle rooster world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).” After receiving widespread criticism for his remarks, which turned out to be riddled with sexual innuendo, the actor, in a defensive tweet, wrote: said or insinuated. Point (sic), ”he wrote. Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap expresses disappointment over sexist comments Parupalli Kashyap, the husband of commuter Ace Saina Nehwal, a badminton player, took to Twitter on Monday to express his disappointment at actor Siddharth’s sexist comments about his wife. Parupalli Kashyap, tagging Siddharth in a tweet on Monday, wrote: “It’s upsetting for us to voice your opinion, but choose better words man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it that way. . #pascool #disgrace “. Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Twitter India to “immediately block actor Siddharth’s tweet” on Saina Nehwal. In her letter, the NCW president called the actor’s comments “misogynistic and outrageous.” READ: “She’s a steadfast patriot”: Kiren Rijiju criticizes Siddharth for “cheap comment” against Saina Nehwal READ ALSO : NCW chairman asks Maha DGP to press charges against Siddharth for his remark on Saina Nehwal LOOK: Actor Siddharth’s sexist jibe against Saina Nehwal sparks massive outrage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/saina-nehwal-twitter-actor-siddharth-apology-rude-joke-1898891-2022-01-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos