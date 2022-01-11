Percussionist James Mtume, drummer behind Miles Davis and later Juicy, dies at 76

James Mtume, left, and Miles Davis arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport on July 10, 1973. R. Brigden / Getty Images

James Mtume, a percussionist who reoriented himself Miles davis rhythms later and whose 1983 hit, Juicy Fruit, returned to the charts a decade later as a driving force behind the BIG notoriouss Juicy, passed away Jan. 9. He was 76 years old. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Angelo Ellerbee.

Mtume recorded with the pianist and future NEA Jazz Master Mccoy tyner in 1970, but his big breakthrough came the following year, when he began playing congas with Davis’s electric band. Fill the void left by Airto Moreira, Mtume remained for four years, appearing on landmark LPs such as the years 1972 In the corner and 1974 Lots of fun. “Ife”, from this last album, had a title close to Mtume’s heart, it was his daughter’s name.

In his autobiography of 1989, MilesDavis noted the impact of Mtume on his band’s heart rate: “With Mtume Heath and Pete Cosey joining us, most of the European sensibilities have vanished from the band. , with a lot of emphasis on drums and rhythm, not individual solos. “

In 1978, three years after leaving Davis, the percussionist swapped the rougher edges of the “electric miles” for the softer areas of funk and began leading a New York-based band known simply as Mtume. . But on his third album, 1983’s Juicy fruit, the group channeled something deeper. With an icy, snaking bass and a hypnotic line of a Linn drum machine, the seductive and relaxed title track made its mark in musical history, seizing the number one spot on the Billboard R&B and putting Mtume’s prowess as a solo artist in the spotlight.

“On ‘Juicy Fruit’ I finally got to what I called neo-minimalism,” Mtume explained in a 2014 interview with the Red Bull Music Academy. “I was experimenting with how to take less and make it sound more. If you listen to something like ‘Juicy Fruit,’ there are only four or five instruments played. And that was a whole new thing. there was no reverb on anything. So it looked like you could have played it in your basement. “

In 1994, the sounds of “Juicy Fruit” were in the air again, this time as a sample in “Juicy” by Notorious BIG. Boasting perhaps the most famous opening lines in hip-hop “It was a dream I used to read Password ! magazine / Salt-N-Pepa and Heavy D in the limo “” Juicy “broke into the Top 40 alongside other Biggie hits like” Hypnotize “and” Mo Money Mo Problems “.

“Oh, I dug it,” Mtume recalls of “Juicy”. “In fact, they wanted me to be in [the music video]. I was asked and I said, ‘No you’re not doing that man. What? Do you want me to hop around the corner in high shoes and checkered pants? They burst out laughing. “This is your generation, you all do what you do. “”

James Mtume was born January 3, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born into one of the great jazz families his father was the saxophonist Jimmy heath, his uncles were bassists Percy Heath and drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath and educated by James Forman, pianist. In the 1960s, after becoming a black nationalist, he took on the Swahili name of “Mtume”, or “messenger”.

Mtume could be influential even when he was not part of the music. In 1970, he stopped at a Herbie Hancock soundcheck in Los Angeles; Tootie Heath was on drums. In front of the other members of the group, Mtume announced that he would give Heath a Swahili name. Hancock and the company also asked for names. Mtume nicknamed Hancock “Mwandishi” in Swahili for “composer” and the pianist’s avant-funk group also began to bear this name. Things started to change for Hancock.

“We called each other by our Swahili names and over time we started to adopt other visible symbols of the black diaspora,” Hancock recalled in Possibilities, his 2014 autobiography. “I had never spent much time thinking about my African roots, but we have all become increasingly influenced by African culture, religion and music.”

Mtume had a similar experience with Davis. The trumpeter never took a new name, but he was happy to learn from his young bandmate.

“Mtume was a history buff, and I knew him through his father, so we talked a lot,” Davis wrote. “I was telling him old stories and he was telling me things that had happened in African history, because he really liked it. Besides, he was an insomniac like me. So I could call him. at four in the morning because I knew he was going to wake up. “

After his band’s last album, 1986’s Spirit theater, Mtume has changed direction. He continued to work in music, the 90s found him producing for D’Angelo (a cover of “Girl You Need a Change of Mind” by Eddie Kendricks) and Mary J. Blige (“Our Love” ) but he also turned his attention to The open line, the long-running talk show he co-hosted on 98.7 Kiss FM in New York City. When asked if he would like the next generation to use his music for political purposes, Mtume told Red Bull Music Academy that this is actually the opposite of the way things are done.

“There’s going to have to be an event. The political environment is what makes music. Society is a thermostat, your music is the thermometer. It tells you what the temperature is, it doesn’t regulate it. Right now the thermostat for social change and seriousness is at a low level. Something is going to happen to heat it up, and then the artists who will be the thermometers can tell you what the temperature is. “

Copyright 2022 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.