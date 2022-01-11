Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amrita Tanganiya, Keerthy Suresh, and more …
Nushrratt Bharuccha returns with “Chhorii” sequel
Bombay– Nushrratt Bharuccha has been locked down for Vishal Furia’s “Chhorii” sequel. The actress will return to star in the sequel as “Sakshi”.
The first film was based on the struggles of a pregnant couple moving into a new home with a paranormal presence.
Commenting on the development, film director Vishal said, “Nushrratt Bharuchha is one of the most underrated actors in our industry. Films like “Chhorii” and “Ajeeb Daastaans” testify to his talent. The versatility she possesses is extremely rare, which is one of the many reasons I decided to approach her for the supernatural thriller last year.
Revealing how he was confident in the choice of actress for the role from the beginning, he said: “I fully trust her she would be able to do justice to this role and this is exactly what when I got the idea to continue the story, I couldn’t imagine doing it with another actor.
“For me, Nushrratt had imprinted the character of ‘Sakshi’ and only she could have continued her journey on the big screen. I’m super excited to be working with the team again to bring an even more exciting and thrilling chapter of Sakshi’s life to the world, ”he concluded.
Amrita Tanganiya thrilled to make her Bollywood debut
Bombay– ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Amrita Tanganiya is thrilled with her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as a nomad in the upcoming thriller “Dreamy Singh”, which also features Kashmira Shah and Ashmit Patel and is directed by Sameer Bhatnagar.
Revealing her role, she says: “I will be seen playing the character of Mrudula, who is a ‘banjaran’ (nomad). It’s a very creative and interesting role that I love to play. My audience will be able to see me in a whole new role. We are currently filming in Haridwar for the same.
The actress who was last seen as a Naagin in the series ‘Phir Laut Aayi Naagin’ dreams of making a name for herself in Bollywood and wants to work with superstars.
She adds: “After starring in TV shows and on the web, I finally like working for a Bollywood film. I am excited to be featured on the big screen and look forward to exploring it more in time. I hope to work with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, among others. I hope my hard work and dedication will make my dreams come true.
Keerthy Suresh also tested positive for Covid-19
Chennai– The actress Keerthy Suresh, one of the best actresses of Tamil film industries, Telugu and Malayalam, announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Speaking to social media, Keerthy said: ‘Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid 19 showing mild symptoms despite all the necessary precautions and safety measures which is a frightening reminder to speed to which the virus is spread.
“Please follow all Covid safety standards and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under secure care. Those who have come in close contact with me are kind enough to get tested.
“If you have not yet been vaccinated, please take your vaccines as soon as possible to avoid severe symptoms and for better health for you and your loved ones.
“Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon.”
There has been a sudden surge in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid since the start of the new year and Keerthy is the latest actress from South India to announce that she has tested positive for Covid. Covid.
Ranveer Singh likes to turn challenges into canvas for his characters
Bombay– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is inspired by the challenges that drive him to do better. Whenever he’s offered an intimidating character, he’s shaken and nervous, but the actor doesn’t let the challenge bog him down.
Instead, he uses nervous energy to sketch characters that connect with the general audience.
Commenting on the same, the actor said, “I love intimidating challenges. I feel intimidated when they are thrown at me or introduced to me. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali comes with Alauddin Khilji or Kabir Khan comes with Kapil Dev or Rohit Shetty with a full-fledged masala character like ‘simmba’, at first i’m shaken, i’m intimidated and i feel nervous.
He continues, “But it’s nervous energy. I learned from Kris Srikkanth, who I had the chance to spend time with during the promotions for the movie ’83’. He told me his energy – it cannot be created or destroyed, it can be transmitted, transformed. So I take that nervousness and channel it into the energy that I use to pursue this path of transformation. These are the challenges that fascinate me and I embrace them fully.
He adds, “Kapil Dev has a personality, body language, a way of speaking so distinctive, it’s a huge challenge, but I was up and I was excited by it. I was like it was a new challenge, it’s something I had never done before.
He adds, “There are other examples of evil characters or these characters – they don’t have a living reference. It’s a different challenge where you have to create from your imagination. But here I had to become such a well-known and recognized person. It was very intimidating. “(IANS)
