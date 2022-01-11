Bob Saget’s Girlfriend Vanna White on the Death of the “Full House” Cast: “I will miss the laughs”





Vanna White mourns the death of her friend Bob Saget in a week that has seen a whos from Hollywood and beyond pay its sincere tributes to the late “Full House” star who died Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 65. “Bob Saget and I were neighbors before we were successful. I will always remember the support and confidence we gave each other as we fought to start our careers and I was so happy our friendship ended when I played in Full House, ”White, 64, told Fox News Digital in a candid statement Tuesday. “I will miss the laughs,” added the cornerstone of the “Wheel of Fortune”. Saget was pronounced dead in his hotel room after his body was discovered unconscious on Sunday just hours after the intellectual comedian performed two hours on stage and raved about his time in front of fans who had come to see him perform a concert. BOB SAGET SPENT HIS LAST DAYS PURSUING LOVE FOR STANDUP AT 65: I JUST WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH The actor’s daughter, Aubrey, 34, posted a screenshot of a message from her father on her Instagram Story late Sunday night, according to the New York Post. In it, Saget seemed eager to put the show on the road and told Aubrey he loved her. “Thank you. I love you. Showtime!” the message read. It is not known if this was Saget’s last message to his eldest daughter. WHEEL OF FORTUNE HTESSE VANNA WHITE REVEALS THE ONLY ARGUMENT SHE AND PAT SAJAK HAVE EVER HAD IN 36 YEARS In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, the Saget family said they were “devastated” by Saget’s death. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs,” the note read. BEFORE HIS DEATH, BOB SAGET DISCUSSED FUTURE PLANS, EXCITEMENT FOR THE NEW STAND-UP SPECIAL The beloved performer of Danny Tanner is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The two tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He is also survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bob-saget-vanna-white-full-house-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos