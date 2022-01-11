Hollywood North: what’s happening in January 2022

Connect with us

Here’s what’s happening in Hollywood North in January 2022.

BC known as Hollywood North for a reason.

British Columbia’s film and television industry was worth $ 2.8 billion in 2019 and 2020, according to the Vancouver Economic Commission.

Locally filmed productions, for both local and international audiences, generated spending of $ 4.1 billion in 2019, a massive increase from $ 1.6 billion seven years earlier.

Here’s what’s happening in British Columbia in January 2022.

Feature films

Crossbow
 Directed byNicole Dorsey
With Tessa Thompson, Marwan Kenzari
Shooting from January 24 to March 7, 2022
The psychological thriller speaks a competitive fencer who goes to the extreme in his mission to organize an Olympic comeback. Thompson was recently in Vancouver in 2019 to film an episode of Jordan Peeles Season 2 The Twilight Zone.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Sony Photo

TV shows

Shogun
With Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai
Shooting from January 11 to April 22, 2022
Shogun is an FX drama miniseries based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell and a remake of the 1980 television series of the same name.

The Fall of House Usher
With Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Frank Langella, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumby
Shooting from January 24 to May 25, 2022
 The Fall of House Usher is Mike Flanagan’s fifth project with Netflix and is billed as inspired by a number of Edgar Allan Poe stories. The Netflix miniseries will film eight episodes in British Columbia, based on scripts by Flanagan.

Marc Hamill.
Marc Hamill.

A Million Little Things: Season 4
With David Giuntoli, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Christina Moses, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Stphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene
Shooting from January 13 to April 13, 2022

ABCs A Million Little Things stars Allison Miller as Maggie, David Giuntoli as Eddie, Christina Moses as Regina, Romany Malco as Rome, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah, Ron Livingston as Jon, James Roday as Gary and Grace Park as Katherine.
ABCs A Million Little Things stars Allison Miller as Maggie, David Giuntoli as Eddie, Christina Moses as Regina, Romany Malco as Rome, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah, Ron Livingston as Jon, James Roday as Gary and Grace Park as Katherine. Photo by Matthias Clamer /ABC

Charmed: Season 4
With Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery
Shooting from January 18 to April 7, 2022

Kung Fu: Season 2
With Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Tzi Ma
Shooting from January to March 10, 2022

Tzi Ma.
Tzi Ma. Photo by Gabriel Olsen /Getty Images

Home: Fort Salem: Season 2
With Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams
Shooting from January 18 to March 25, 2022

Reginald the Vampire: Season 1
With Jacob Batalon
Shooting from January 12 to March 11, 2022
The Syfy series stars Spider-Man Jacob Batalon’s escape as the misfit vampire, into a world full of beautiful and vain leeches.

Resident Alien: Season 2
With Alan Tudyk
Shooting from January 15 to April 1, 2022

Riverdale: Season 6
With KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camilla Mendez
Shooting from January 13 to June 1, 2022

KJ Apa, left, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.
KJ Apa, left, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. Photo by Kevin Winter /Getty Images

Superman and Lois: Season 2
With Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch
Shooting from January 14 to April 13, 2022

Flash: Season 8
With Grant Gustin, Candice Patton
Shooting from January to April 25, 2022

Grant Gustin as The Flash.
Grant Gustin as The Flash. Photo by Bettina Strauss /Bettina Strauss / The CW

The Good Doctor: Season 5
With Freddie Highmore
Shooting from January 13 to April 22, 2022

Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor.
Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor. Photo by Eike Schroter /ABC

[email protected]
twitter.com/stephanie_ip

