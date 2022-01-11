Hollywood North: what’s happening in January 2022





Here’s what’s happening in Hollywood North in January 2022. Photo by Don Denton / The Canadian Press / File The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page. Content of the article BC known as Hollywood North for a reason. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article British Columbia’s film and television industry was worth $ 2.8 billion in 2019 and 2020, according to the Vancouver Economic Commission. Locally filmed productions, for both local and international audiences, generated spending of $ 4.1 billion in 2019, a massive increase from $ 1.6 billion seven years earlier. Here’s what’s happening in British Columbia in January 2022. Feature films Crossbow

Directed byNicole Dorsey

With Tessa Thompson, Marwan Kenzari

Shooting from January 24 to March 7, 2022

The psychological thriller speaks a competitive fencer who goes to the extreme in his mission to organize an Olympic comeback. Thompson was recently in Vancouver in 2019 to film an episode of Jordan Peeles Season 2 The Twilight Zone. Sony Photo TV shows Shogun

With Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai

Shooting from January 11 to April 22, 2022

Shogun is an FX drama miniseries based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell and a remake of the 1980 television series of the same name. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Fall of House Usher

With Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Frank Langella, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumby

Shooting from January 24 to May 25, 2022

The Fall of House Usher is Mike Flanagan’s fifth project with Netflix and is billed as inspired by a number of Edgar Allan Poe stories. The Netflix miniseries will film eight episodes in British Columbia, based on scripts by Flanagan. A Million Little Things: Season 4

With David Giuntoli, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Christina Moses, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Stphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene

Shooting from January 13 to April 13, 2022 Photo by Matthias Clamer / ABC Charmed: Season 4

With Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery

Shooting from January 18 to April 7, 2022 Kung Fu: Season 2

With Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Tzi Ma

Shooting from January to March 10, 2022 Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Photo by Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images Home: Fort Salem: Season 2

With Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams

Shooting from January 18 to March 25, 2022 Reginald the Vampire: Season 1

With Jacob Batalon

Shooting from January 12 to March 11, 2022

The Syfy series stars Spider-Man Jacob Batalon’s escape as the misfit vampire, into a world full of beautiful and vain leeches. Resident Alien: Season 2

With Alan Tudyk

Shooting from January 15 to April 1, 2022 Riverdale: Season 6

With KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camilla Mendez

Shooting from January 13 to June 1, 2022 Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images Superman and Lois: Season 2

With Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch

Shooting from January 14 to April 13, 2022 Flash: Season 8

With Grant Gustin, Candice Patton

Shooting from January to April 25, 2022 Photo by Bettina Strauss / Bettina Strauss / The CW The Good Doctor: Season 5

With Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor: Season 5

With Freddie Highmore

Shooting from January 13 to April 22, 2022

