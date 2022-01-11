‘Naomi’ review: CW’s latest DC series tells a super slow-motion superhero origin story

On the bright side, the aforementioned Naomi, played by Kaci Walfall, is a sympathetic character, and her coming-of-age challenge mirrors that of other heroes in training being informed that they are “not like everyone else.” a rich tradition if there has never been one.

Still, the idea of ​​unveiling revelations about who she is and her destiny at such an arduous pace proves problematic, at least for those who aren’t drawn to more down-to-earth concerns about which of the many. classmates who are interested in her she might end up dating.

Developed by Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”) with director Ava DuVernay, “Naomi” is peripherally linked to Superman, which makes her lineup alongside “Superman & Lois” (one of the nicest surprises among the additions. recent to CW programming) makes perfect sense. Before things start to get weird, Naomi runs a fan site devoted to what everyone thinks is the fictional Superman character, before a weird incident shakes that assumption up and awakens Naomi to the fact that there might be more to the story of her own adoption than she knows about.

Naomi also meets two mysterious adults, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), who have knowledge of what’s really going on and her larger place in this world. But in the first two episodes, they’re content to detail and talk mostly in puzzles, while also referencing other quadrants in the DC Universe that look like a little compensation in return for sitting across them.