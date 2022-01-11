Connect with us

Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold announce Bollywood’s 100 greatest love songs

Popular London radio stations Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold have jointly announced the launch of their unique concept, 100 Greatest Bollywood Love Songs, scheduled to coincide with the month of Valentine’s Day.

Bollywood’s 100 Greatest Love Songs is considered the first and only poll of its kind. Listeners are invited to participate by recording three of their favorite Bollywood love songs. Once submitted, all songs will be ranked in order of popularity, with Bollywood’s 100 Greatest Love Songs declared on a ten-hour special that airs simultaneously on both stations on Sunday, February 27.

The nomination process will be carried out on the Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold websites, as well as on social media using the hashtag: # Lyca100LoveSongs

Raj Baddhan, CEO of Lyca Media, said: “With the month of love approaching, we couldn’t think of any other way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by counting the biggest and greatest love songs. from Bollywood. Bollywood is all about romantic songs and we at Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold live and breathe Bollywood. Our listeners will be treated to the best Bollywood love songs like they’ve never been before.