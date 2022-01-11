Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold announce Bollywood’s 100 greatest love songs





Popular London radio stations Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold have jointly announced the launch of their unique concept, 100 Greatest Bollywood Love Songs, scheduled to coincide with the month of Valentine’s Day. Bollywood’s 100 Greatest Love Songs is considered the first and only poll of its kind. Listeners are invited to participate by recording three of their favorite Bollywood love songs. Once submitted, all songs will be ranked in order of popularity, with Bollywood’s 100 Greatest Love Songs declared on a ten-hour special that airs simultaneously on both stations on Sunday, February 27. The nomination process will be carried out on the Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold websites, as well as on social media using the hashtag: # Lyca100LoveSongs Raj Baddhan, CEO of Lyca Media, said: “With the month of love approaching, we couldn’t think of any other way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by counting the biggest and greatest love songs. from Bollywood. Bollywood is all about romantic songs and we at Lyca Radio and Lyca Gold live and breathe Bollywood. Our listeners will be treated to the best Bollywood love songs like they’ve never been before. It is the first time that the radio stations belonging to the Lyca group have organized such an important poll. Lyca Media operates three key radio stations in London, including Lyca Radio 1458 targeting an audience of over 25 people, with music from artists like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Diljit Dosanjh and Guru Randhawa, among others. Lyca Gold 1035 is a station aimed at audiences over 40 with music from artists like Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Talat Mahmood, among others. Time 107.5FM is an English speaking station broadcasting to a local community in Romford, Essex and surrounding areas.

