Morgan Wallen’s return to the Opry sparks outrage





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) The Grand Ole Opry comes under fire for allowing Morgan Wallen to perform this weekend. Some black country music artists associated with the new band Black Opry were disappointed that Wallen was back just a year after being recorded shouting the n-word. “I think if I was in the crowd and bought a ticket and it was out, I think I probably would have slumped in my seat a bit,” musician Tylar Bryant said. Bryant is a burgeoning black country artist. He would have liked Wallen’s return to the historical scene to be different. Wallen took the stage on Saturday to sing with ERNEST. The two have just released a song together. “Maybe quite a presentation of Opry about racism and inclusion, having it and being a part of it. I think people would handle that a lot better than him playing a song with his friends,” said Bryant. Months before Wallen’s explosion, the Grand Ole Opry tweeted this statement: Racism is real. It is unacceptable. And it has no place at the Grand Ole Opry. Over the weekend, the founder of Black Opry sent the following letter to the management of The Opry asking for an explanation. Gina and Dan, Following the meeting I had with Gina where it was expressed that the Opry has an interest in continuing its efforts to create a safer environment for black fans and artists and to be more inclusive, I am extremely confused by the Morgan Wallen’s welcome to the Opry stage last night. . You’ve been very clear that some people don’t deserve a place on this stage, which lets me know that every guest is intentional and thoughtful. However, how was it found to be correct? It was like a slap in the face to see you all celebrating Charley Pride, only to pull off that stunt 24 hours later. You should know that our community is extremely disappointed, even if many are not surprised. A scene that was once a dream destination for many black performers has now established itself as one of the many stages in Nashville where we know we are not respected. While I can tell you that this sentiment is widely shared throughout our community right now, I want to be clear that I am only speaking representing myself as the founder of Black Opry and I am not speaking on behalf of any artist with whom we work. any capacity. I know our conversation involved possible programming opportunities for the Black Opry, at this time I would like to express that I no longer have any interest in participating with the Opry in any capacity, unless there is a clear form of accountability and structural change. I believe there are spaces that will welcome and respect us more than using their platform to raise a man who uses racist language without remorse. Once again, I would like to reiterate that I speak only on behalf of Black Opry as a brand, and not on behalf of individual artists. On June 9, 2020, the racism is real. It is unacceptable. It has no place at the Grand Ole Opry was shared from the official Oprys Twitter account. This clear and straightforward statement is completely undermined by your decision to debut with Wallen who recently described the legitimate criticism of his actions as noise. Although your institution has decided to include only two black members in its almost 100 year history, please know that many of us are watching carefully and paying attention. I’d like an explanation as to why you all thought everything was fine, and how you all envision bridging the gap you’ve now made between Opry fans and artists and Blacks who previously wanted to support and to participate. Holly G Founder, The Black Opry

