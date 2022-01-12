Navajo Nation hands over CARES law checks to older tribe members





FARMINGTON The Navajo Nation’s Office of the Comptroller begins this week issuing checks to assist registered Tribal Members aged 60 and over. Checks are mailed to older Navajo people who received help in 2020 or 2021 from the Navajo CARES Fund’s hardship assistance program, according to a Jan. 10 press release from the Tribal President’s office. The release said more than 48,000 people were eligible for financial assistance. “Due to the high volume of recipients, it will take several days to process and distribute payments. Each recipient should expect to receive a check in the mail by next week in the amount of approximately $ 342,” indicates the press release. Navajo chiefs approved using the remaining amount that the tribe received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a federal economic relief program to help the country’s response to COVID-19, to issue checks to eligible older Navajo people. ARPA Hardship Assistance Payments Expected Next Month The president’s office also briefed tribe members about hardship aid funded by the American Rescue Plan Act at an online town hall on Jan. 10. Acting Comptroller Elizabeth Begay said her office plans to issue checks in February to registered tribal members who received assistance in 2020 or 2021 from the Navajo Nation’s CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program. “We plan to issue the ARPA hardship check starting next month,” she said. “Of course, we’ll do our best to make sure you get your ARPA Deprivation Check.” She added that the ARPA Hardship Assistance program is now accepting applications from new applicants. The deadline to apply is December 30th. “Only registered Navajo people can get help. Therefore, you must submit with your application your Indian Blood Certificate or CIB,” Begay said. The application and instructions for applying can be found on the Comptroller’s Office website, www.nnooc.org, and on the Navajo Nation American Rescue Plan website, www.navajonationarpa.org. Officials said they contacted the Navajo Nation Vital Statistics and Identification Office for information on the Indian blood certificate or to ask questions about the registration process. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

