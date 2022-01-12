He showed me the way out of Hollywood

In the mid-90s all my friends in Los Angeles were looking for a way to get into the cinema. Except Gary McCleery. He was looking for a way out.

Gary had a long CV outside of New York, but he had moved and was dating my friend Christine. They were playing together. When the lights went out and the curtain rose, a thin, hungry shadow took the stage, prowling like a coyote. I glanced at the poster to see if it was Gary.

You won’t find the answer in this program, green shirt! he barked.

I sat up straight. Was that part of the play? No. He was talking to me through the fourth wall. I closed the poster and put it back on my lap. The show continued. I gave it my full attention.

Gary was, as the actors like to say, in the moment. Impressive as well.

Christine and Gary fell in love. They moved in together and I started hanging out in their house. They greeted me on the third wheel. It wouldn’t be entirely fair to call Gary the older brother I never had, but male friendship is more varied than is often recognized. It’s not all football, beer and bad talk. Sometimes his competition, sometimes his admiration, sometimes just a shared sense of humor.

By then I had had a few small successes as an actor, a remarkable independent film, a lucrative TV pilot, but things were calming down. I was starting to realize that Hollywood was not the place for me. I was only 24 years old. Playing was all I had ever wanted to do. Stepping away was hard to imagine.

Christine urged Gary to pull me out and cheer me up. We went to see Year of the Horse, a concert film by Neil Young. It was long and noisy. My interest weakened in places, but I woke up when the nearly empty theater started to shake. It was like an earthquake, but it was only Gary. He tapped his feet on the floor to the beat, swaying totally, shaking the chairs in the row in front of us.

My mind was elsewhere. He was in the moment. Always.

When someone from the old circle recently reached out to tell me that Gary was dead at 69, I wanted to believe that wasn’t true. But then a GoFundMe appeared to confirm it. He fell in the night, possibly because of his heart, and hit his head. Christine tried to revive him, but he was gone.

After leaving Los Angeles, they married, had a daughter, and opened a yoga studio. In a note, she said that whenever their business ran into a rough patch, he always told her, we have to keep going. It is important.

My brief friendship with Gary expanded my vocabulary. He introduced me to books and music that I didn’t know. He had been where I wanted to go, or thought I was. Hed worked with Sean Penn and Jennifer Connelly. He had been in a John Sayles movie. It was the height of the independent film craze. Most of my friends would have contract murder to be in a John Sayles movie.

The most important thing I learned from Gary is that the world doesn’t end if you don’t as an actor. American lives have second acts. Sometimes also third and fourth. But when the lights go out and the curtain goes up, you need to give it your full attention.

Stay in the moment. Always.

Mr. Hennessey is the Associate Editor of Editorial Articles for the Journal.