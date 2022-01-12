Cast, release date, trailer, plot

Premiere on Tuesday January 11 the Kings of Napa focuses on the tight-knit King family and their thriving vineyard – aptly called House of Kings – in Napa Valley.

At the start of the series, Vanessa (Karen LeBlanc) and Reginald King (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) have pretty much everything a powerful and successful matriarch and patriarch can hope for. A vast Californian property, on which Reggie contemplates the end of his working day as a surgeon. Three children who, despite their differences, are all dedicated to growing the family business. Money: a lot. Wine: Maybe even more.

In the series premiere, that idyllic image is shattered over the course of one devastating dinner. As the revelations unfold, audiences learn that this picturesque life wasn’t so perfect after all.

the Kings of Napa was created by screenwriter and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois, who previously directed Claws, and the first two episodes were directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, the director of the animated short Hair love.

If you like glitzy shows about powerful families, we bet a bottle of Cab Sauv The Kings of Napa will fill the knocking hole like Empire, Green leaf, Dynasty, and Nashville have been gone since the end.

Here’s what you need to know about the first season of The Kings of Napa, including how to watch.

The eight-episode first season kicks off in January.

the Kings of Napa premieres on OWN at 8 p.m. ET on January 11. If you miss the premiere, broadcast the Kings of Napa via the Watch OWN app by connecting through your cable provider. Or, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can sign in to The Kings of Napa live.

The Kings of Napa presents a drama between siblings galore.

Spoiler alert: you’ll encounter plot details within the first 15 minutes of The Kings of Napa ‘s first below.

The first episode has a major moment that sets the stage for the drama to come: Reggie dies of a heart attack at a family dinner. While The Kings of Napa does not have a literal throne, it Is it that having an empty seat where Reggie once sat, which works the same way. Who’s going to take Reggie’s place? Loyalties seem to move like sand or, hey, like a glass of Chardonnay. After the death of their father, siblings Dana King (Rance Nix), August (Ebonée Noel) and Christian King (Ashlee Brian) adapt to their new roles as head of the empire.

Reggie’s will name August, the fiery brother and sister (and, if we had to guess, fire sign) of the family, as president of the winery. The move reinforces the belief of his older brother, Dana, that his entire family is neglecting his talents, despite being a competent CFO. Power dynamics can make Christian reassess his priorities and pay more attention to the business than to anything the business money can buy.

Sibling tension continues, perhaps on a larger scale, between Vanessa and her sister, Melanie Pierce (Devika Parish), who came from her latest adventure abroad to attend her brother-in-law’s funeral and drop an emotional bomb that will change her. daughter, Bridgette Pierce (Yaani King Mondschein), sense of self.

Thankfully, Yvette King (Heather Simms), Reggie’s sister, appears to be thriving in the midst of the drama. It all becomes fodder for his one-liners – and for that, we are grateful to him.

Also get to know the cast of the entire series.

As with OWN Green leaf and Sugar queen, you will want to know the actors who make up King’s House ‘family. Here is where you can recognize them.

Ebonée Noel (August King) was previously in the Romeo and Juliet–Inspired series Always starred.

You may have seen Karen LeBlanc (Vanessa King) in Ginny and Georgia, Ransom, and Lovecraft Country.

Heather Simms (Yvette King) may have been familiar since Luke Cage Where Random Acts of Flyness.

Yaani King Moonlight (Bridgett Pierce) the leading roles were in The Prince and I and Gender and city. Recently she appeared in the series the magicians, Sneaker heads, and Good problem.

The Kings of Napa is the first major role of Rance Nix (Dana King).

Devika Parikh (Melanie Pierce) was on several shows in Showtime’s’ 90s Boulevard of the Resurrection at West sings, and recently appeared in the 350th episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Ashlee Brian (Christian King) was in The quarantine version on Netflix and BET + all the queen‘s Men.

Curtis Hamilton (Kelvin Johnson) was in the last and final season of Unsafe.

Finally, Samantha Walkes (Rose King) starred in Murdoch Mysteries.

In case The Kings of Napa is not enough, you know where to find the cast members next.

