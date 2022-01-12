Bollywood actress with the most expensive salary

Connect with us

Bollywood film industry has never played into its commitment to producing various films kind those of quality. Thus, the selection of actors cannot be done arbitrarily for the success of the film on the market.

Among the actresses there are well known names like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra who have been in Bollywood movies for quite a while.

What is the approximate income they and other Bollywood actresses earn after becoming a multitalented actress, Yes? Curious? Go on, see the following explanation.

1. Alia Bhatt

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Bizasialive.com

Thanks to his impressive performance in the film Student of the year, 2 states and Humpty Sharma Ki DulhanisAlia Bhatt who is the daughter of famous director Mahesh Batt quickly became a teenage idol in Bollywood.

It is not surprising that this woman born March 15, 1993 is included in the list of the highest paid Bollywood actresses, which is 5 crore or about 10.4 billion rupees.

2. Anushka Sharma

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Timesnownews.com

The wife of an Indian international cricketer named Virat Kohli can be considered a new actress in the Bollywood film industry. However, thanks to her unusual acting skills, Anushka Sharma is trusted to star with great Bollywood actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Currently, the actress who is famous in the movies Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jan and Jab Harry Met Sejal has an income of 6 crore or about 12.5 billion rupees.

3. Katrina Kaif

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Vimocafe.com

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood actress who has a British passport, has been named Asia’s sexiest woman five times in a row. Several Bollywood films with Katrina Kaif in the charts box office, and what has recently become a topic of discussion on Forbes is his film titled Tiger Zinda Hai.

Seeing her actions, it seems quite doable if the actress who has a wax statue at Madame Tussaud’s is rewarded with 7 Crore or around Rp. 14.6 billion.

4. Vidya Balan

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Hindustantimes.com

Vidya Balan is one of the actresses whose name has skyrocketed after starring in movies Parineeta in 2005. Since then, Vidya has often landed important roles with major actors. Like, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Currently, Vidya is not only the richest actress. But also as the highest paid actress. Namely, 7 Crore or around Rp. 14.6 billion per project.

5. Kareena Kapoor

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Udayavani.com

The mother of a cute child named Taimur Khan has also starred in many Bollywood movies, and the most recent is Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor is well known for her excellent acting skills and consistently charming appearances in public.

Having been in the Bollywood industry for eighteen years, Kareena Kapoor currently has an income of 10 Crore, or approximately IDR 20.9 billion.

6. Aishwarya Rai

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Lipstiq.com

Besides being famous in India, Aishwarya Rai, who started her career as Miss World 1994, is also quite famous in the world of international entertainment. Aishwarya’s name rose to fame in Indonesia after starring in the movie Mohabbatein with actor Shahrukh Khan.

Aishwarya Rai also often attends the Cannes Film Festival. The presence of Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law in this Bollywood film is always awaited by his loyal fans. As a successful actress, Aishwarya is known to have an income of 10 crore or around 20.9 billion rupees.

7. Deepika Padukone

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Sirfnews.com

Deepika Padukone, who is currently the subject of public conversation thanks to her charming role in the film Padmavati, rose to prominence after starring in the film About Shanti.

His name began to be widely known in the international world after playing in the film. xXx with Vin Diesel. As one of the most famous Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, who is the wife of Ranveer Singh, is paid around 15 crore or around 29.3 billion rupees.

8. Shraddha Kapoor

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Hindustantimes.com

Then there is Shraddha Kapoor whose name has skyrocketed after playing Aashiqui 2 and Ek Nasty. Shraddha’s quality and capacity as an actor are unquestionable. No wonder she became the highest paid actress. Namely, Rp 43 billion per film project.

9. Kangana Ranaut

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?Hindustantimes.com

Kangana Ranaut is the highest paid Bollywood actress. His quality of actor made that Kangana received many awards. One of them, an award from the Indian government, namely Padma Shri. The award is the fourth highest civilian price in India.

For his achievements, currently, Kangana is paid 50 billion rupees to star in a single film title.

10. Priyanka Chopra

10 Most Expensive Paid Bollywood Actresses, Is There Your Idol?IMDB.com

Before Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra rose to world fame after winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000. After that, Nick Jonas’ fiancee entered the Bollywood film industry.

Her victory in international beauty pageants did not make it easier for her to enter Bollywood. Priyanka must strive to meet the various challenges there. But thanks to her patience and perseverance to succeed in Bollywood, Priyanka is currently the most expensive actress paid at 10 million US dollars or the equivalent of 113 billion rupees.

These are the 10 Bollywood actresses who have the most expensive incomes. May their success inspire us all, Yes.

Disclaimer: This article appeared on the IDNTimes.com page with the headline "Wow, those are 7 Bollywood actresses with the most expensive payments" written by Sinta Listiyana

