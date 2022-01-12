Dominic West: Downton Abbey actor married to an Irish aristocrat and living in a castle





Watching historical dramas set in splendid stately homes, we are often transformed into another world. From sumptuous gardens with countless number of rooms, from grand walkways to portrait murals, the homes are amazing and certainly out of the budget for us ordinary people. But an actor who is set to appear in the next Downton Abbey film knows what it’s like to live in a house of this size. READ MORE: Michael Fox: Downton Abbey actor appearing in new movie and dating Hampshire-born co-star Dominic West will be part of the cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era. The 52-year-old will join other new cast members, including Laura Haddock who was once married to a Hunger Games star, in the new film which is set in part at Highclere Castle on the tip of Hampshire. The film is slated for release in March and it looks like the Crawley family may have moved to the south of France after Dame Maggie Smith’s character Dowager Crawley revealed she inherited a house there. It’s unclear what role West will play yet, but if he’s the owner of a stately home, he doesn’t need to look for more inspiration than his own experiences.



In 2010, the Sheffield-born actor married Catherine FitzGerald and the couple have four children. The daughter of Desmond FitzGerald, the 29th Knight of Glen, FitzGerald is an Irish landscape designer and gardener and grew up in her family home in the village of Glin, County Limerick. The FitzGerald family lived at Glin Castle, now a National Heritage Site, for over 700 years. In 1993, the castle was transformed into a hotel and remained so for several years. In 2015, however, the castle was put up for auction following the death of Catherine's father. After failing to auction, the chateau was bought by Catherine and Dominique and has since been run as a family home and also as a rental location. The family divides their time between Ireland and England. Living in such an incredible property will also help West as he takes on another new role, which is currently filming. West will take on the role of Prince Charles for the final two seasons of The Crown. In December, West was reportedly spotted alongside Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Princess Diana, alongside film crews in Winchester. The cast and crew were spotted filming on Kingsgate Street, not far from Winchester Cathedral. Just a day after the Netflix series was reportedly filmed in Basingstoke with cameras, tripods and lighting outside Mountbatten House, a Grade II listed building famous for its rooftop garden.

