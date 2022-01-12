‘Spider-Man’ director Jon Watts to produce – The Hollywood Reporter





Jon Watts courts death and hopes to get out of it. The director behind the record Spider-Man: No Path Home, joined the creative team behind New Line’s relaunch of its Grand Guignol horror franchise Final destination. Watts embarked on the project, simply titled Final destination 6, as a producer. He also wrote the treatment and story for what will be an original version of HBO Max. Lori Evans Taylor (Bed rest) and Guy Busick, who wrote Ready or Not and worked on the next Scream reboot, are writing the screenplay. Watts joins a production team that includes Destination franchise producer and steward Craig Perry; and franchise veteran Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Dianne McGunigle, wife and manager of Watts, also joins the production team. Destination was a surprise hit franchise for New Line in the early 2000s, with a concept that proved easy to transfer from movie to movie, location to location, victim to unwitting victim. Each film centers around a character who has the premonition of a horrific and deadly event, cheats on his own death, and saves several more lives in the process, only for death, as a personified but unstoppable force, to come for the survivors. . by a. The first film was directed by James Wong and starred Devon Sawa and Ali Larter, making $ 112 million worldwide on a budget of $ 23 million. Four more payments followed through 2011, bringing in nearly $ 700 million worldwide to date. It is New Line’s third horror franchise, behind the $ 2 billion and more generated by Conspiracy universe of films and over $ 1 billion by both This movies. The company has previously attempted to reboot the franchise and in 2019 hired Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, who wrote four Saw movies, to write a script. Watts is known for directing the film with Tom Holland Spider Man films for Sony and Marvel, with the latest, No way home, released on December 13, defying the severity of a pandemic to become the sixth highest grossing film of all time in the country and the eighth in the world with more than $ 1.53 billion and more. No way home won the second-largest nationwide opening in history and topped $ 1 billion globally in just over a week. Watts is replaced by CAA and Johnson Shapiro. Taylor is replaced by ICM Partners, Kaplan / Perrone and McKuin Frankel, while Busick is replaced by A3 Artists Agency, Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen.

