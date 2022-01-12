British actor Michael Caines is auctioning off his personal treasures

Text size





British film icon Michael Caines’ personal collection will be offered for sale at Bonhams in London in March, as the award-winning actor and his wife, Shakira Caine, decided to downsize.

The sale includes a selection of items reflecting the breadth of Caines’ decades-long career, including movie posters, artwork, and his iconic watches and eyewear.

It’s going to be pretty hard to part with so many precious parts of my life and career, but now is the right time to move on, Caine said in a statement via Bonhams. I hope these memories give their new owners as much pleasure as they gave us.

Caine, 88, has appeared in more than 130 films over a career spanning six decades. He

launched his career in the 1960s with leading roles in British films such as Zulu (1964) and Alfie (1966), for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. He also starred in Detective (1972), Educate Rita (1983), and Hannah and her sisters (1986), which earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Caine won another Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The rules of the cider house (1999). The following year he received a scholarship from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to cinema.

He and Shakira, 74, a former model and actress, have been married since 1973.

Marc Chagall ‘s Lovers in the Tree from the collection of Sir. Michael caine Courtesy of Bonhams





One of the most valuable lots is a painting by Marc Chagall (1887-1985), Lovers in the tree, which has a presale estimate of between 30,000 and 50,000 (US $ 41,000 to US $ 68,000).

Other highlights include an 18-karat gold Rolex wristwatch, circa 1980, with a low estimate of 8,000; a director’s chair for Caine from the 1971 film Get Carter with a low estimate of 800; and two pairs of his iconic glasses, estimated to sell at over 800.

In addition, a large format two-part poster for Zulu for the Italian market is valued between 1,500 and 2,000, while a poster for Alfie is estimated to sell between 500 and 800.

A unique lot, a portrait of Caine by Lincoln Townley, will be sold to benefit the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a non-profit organization the Caines have long supported. The portrait is estimated between 10,000 and 15,000.

Townley and the auction house will also forgo their commissions, so all proceeds from this sale will go to the non-profit organization.