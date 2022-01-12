Huge Hudson Valley studio could turn New York City into ‘Hollywood’





A new film and television studio in the Hudson Valley is expected to transform the Hudson Valley in California. In early 2020, the Hudson Valley Post reported that a $ 100 million film and television production complex was coming to the Lower Hudson Valley, which is expected to create more than 800 jobs. In September 2019, it was announced that Lionsgate Films was building a $ 100 million film and television production complex. The studio was approved in February 2020 as part of the $ 60 million first phase of the studio complex. “This is a game-changer for the Town of Yonkers and a testament to the ongoing revitalization of our waterfront,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said when news of the studio was first announced. “Yonkers already hosts dozens of on-site shoots each year, with the number of shooting days tripling over the past five years, so it makes perfect sense to build a permanent soundstage here.” The huge film and television production complex is located in the parking lot of the iPark Hudson complex, within walking distance of the Metro-North station in Yonkers. The 109,000 square foot project will include 70,000 square feet of studios and nearly 40,000 square feet of ancillary space. Getty Images, Rock Toker The studio officially opened on Tuesday and is even bigger than imagined. Lionsgate Studios Yonkers is actually a $ 500 million campus and is bigger than anything available in New York City, the New York Times reports. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has said that makes Yonkers “the Burbank of New York”. The studio has 11 sound stages, an editing room and two screen rooms. “We’re going to be Hollywood on the Hudson,” Spano told The New York Times. Great Point Studios, which created Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, has also made a deal to build a second studio in Yonkers, which will have eight more sound stages, according to the New York Times. The combined soundstage will make it the largest in the Northeast. 