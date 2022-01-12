Bob Sagets’ Hollywood legacy is that he never put himself first

The greatest character played by Bob Saget was the man he was in real life.

It was painful to see those who loved him – and that includes everyone he met – trying to cope with their grief this week. The actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his Ritz-Carlton suite in Florida on Sunday while on tour. He was only 65 years old.

On Monday, before the studio audience was seated, Jimmy Kimmel opened his show with a moving tribute to his friend. Choking back tears, Kimmel noticed a word that kept popping up from those in mourning: “Sweetest. “

“Bob was the nicest one,” Kimmel said, struggling to keep him together. “He was the nicest man. And the reason people wrote this is because it’s true. It’s the best word. If you had to pick a word to describe it, it ‘was this one: the the sweetest. “

Tributes from others, including his fellow cast members on ABC’s “Full House,” which made Saget a household name from 1987, also included this adjective. In a joint statement, the cast wrote, “Thirty-five years ago we came together as a TV family, but we have become a real family. And now we cry as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow from sadness, but also from gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious and darling Bob.

We should all be lucky enough to have a Bob Saget in our life.

The DNA of man was made of goodness. He seemed to have a super magical power that twisted the space-time continuum, giving him extra hours a day to all his friends, especially those in need. When Kimmel’s baby was in the hospital with a serious heart problem, Saget called the late night host more than a rogue telemarketer. He wanted to help and comfort.

It’s like Kimmel’s son is his son and they are fighting the universe together.

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson shared a similar story this week. As he wrote: “Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and on several occasions during our friendship, he helped me overcome difficult mental health issues. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he could… He looked after me and made sure I was okay.

In Hollywood, selflessness is as common as Burberry in a Dollarama. But for decades, Saget put family and friends first. It was almost as if his own career – “Full House”, “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, “How I Met Your Mother”, stand-up comedy – was the first act of his true calling and ambition, which was to be a rock for others in the chop.

And over the years, what emerged was a divided personality in cultural compensation. You had the healthy TV character of Saget from Danny Tanner, the widowed father of “Full House.” And then you had the decidedly NSFW comedic styles of the real Saget, a developmentally arrested stand-up who reveled in scatoological and scatter reveries, and whose unleaded gasoline was often shocking (see his take on the most dirty du monde in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrates.”).

As his old friend, comedian George Wallace, told “Entertainment Tonight” this week, “He had the dirtiest mouth in the world. Nobody bluer, nobody meaner, I can’t even tell you. some of the things he told us about. Just crazy! But a lot of fun and we liked it.

What Saget has managed to do in a life far too short is navigate his dark comedy urges with a much more powerful spotlight that he shed on those he loved. Yes, he could tell dirty jokes. Yes, he could let his sly mind wander across the stage to places that, if more people listened, could prove problematic in this age of reflective outrage.

But above all, he was only the the sweetest man.

There is a lesson for all of us here. Robert Lane Saget, born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, has sort of risen through the ranks of showbiz without ever causing any harm. Hollywood’s current celebrity feuds just weren’t in its DNA. He never got stuck in the dirt because he was too busy pulling people up. Over the past quarter of a century, I have heard a lot of bad things about countless celebrities. I’ve never heard a single swear word about Bob Saget. Not one.

In many ways, he consciously slipped under the celebrity radar while serving as air traffic control for those he loved. Whether it’s protecting the Olsen twins or bravely defending Lori Loughlin or forging true brotherhood with John Stamos, who poignantly wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he was “not yet ready to say goodbye “, Saget has always put others first. If you were his friend and you were in desperate need of bananas, he wouldn’t have hesitated to buy Chiquita.

As the ‘Full House’ comrades noted in their statement, “He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. honor Bob, hug the people you love No one hugs better than Bob.

Or as Kimmel said on Monday, “He wrote sometimes just to tell me he loved me.”

Hugs and a random “I love you”. This is his real legacy. And it’s inspiring.

We should all be lucky enough to have a Bob Saget in our life.