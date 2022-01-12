Entertainment
Milo Ventimiglia Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor Next to “This Is Us” Co-star Mandy Moore
Emma McIntyre / Getty
Milo Ventimiglia received one of Hollywood’s top honors: a star on the Walk of Fame.
The 44-year-old actor had his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday, and his star turned out to be right next to It’s us costar Mandy moore‘s star. Moore, 37, and Ventimiglia play couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson in the NBC drama.
During the ceremony, Ventimiglia received praise from another It’s us costar, Jon Huertas, as good as Gilmore Girls Creator Amy Sherman Palladino. Ventimiglia then gave a speech and thanked the people in his life who helped him get to this point.
“I am the sum of many people who have played an important and defining role in my life over the years,” he said. “This star represents a great group of people, maybe Milo Ventimiglia, but she’s actually made up of 26 years of names both in front of and behind the camera, professionally and personally.”
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
Ventimiglia personally shouted Huertas, Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino, his family and friends, It’s us showrunner Dan Fogelman and Moore.
The star subsequently spoke to People (the TV show!) Special Envoy Adrianna Costa and reflected on what this honor means to him.
“I remember coming to Hollywood as a kid to take lights for my theatrical productions when I was in high school, and I was driving and seeing the stars,” said Ventimiglia, who grew up in the south. from California. “You dream that someday your name will be on it, but you sort of forget it, and now you stand over your name written on a sidewalk.”
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
In addition to Huertas, It’s us actor Justin hartley also attended the ceremony, but Moore was unable to be there as she was working on an episode of the popular series.
“Sincere congratulations to my TV husband and partner in crime @miloanthonyventimiglia for his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the Walk to remember actress wrote on Instagram. “I would have loved to be there to celebrate in person, but we are in the middle of filming Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he would definitely insist that work comes first.”
“Congratulations on this recognition and thank you for being such a wonderful patriarch and carrying us for the past 6 years. And also the fact that our stars are side by side ?? Come on !! #thisisus,” added Moore.
Chrissy Metz, who plays Jack’s daughter Kate Pearson in It’s us, was also on set and missed the ceremony.
“Kudos to the best TV dad a girl can have!” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Disappointed that we were on set and you missed celebrating yourself in person. “
